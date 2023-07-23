Sniper ofcandles

Sniper of candle is a complex and novel algorithm that uses Artificial Intelligence in combination with traditional technical analysis to predict market movements.

This Expert Advisor makes use of Recurrent Neural Networks, specifically Long-Short-Term-Memory cells, that are trained using data from technical analysis indicators. 

This expert advisor works automatically with strong capital management In this advisor, we mainly rely on :- 

  1. volume
  2. supply and demand
  3. and Elliott waves

Features:

  • Open Trades - It opens buy or sell orders based on the data and the followed strategy .
  • Stop loss  - A moving stop loss based on support and resistance, and booking profits, moment by moment    
  • Draw down & Profit Information - See instantly the draw down or profitability for the pairs you have trades active in. Easily identify trades that need management.
  • Lot Sizing - See how many lots you have on each currency pair and the number or trades you have running.
  • Account Details - View instantly your balance, equity and available margin details. (can be hidden)
  • Max Draw down & Risk - See what your maximum draw down has been for the day (useful for FTMO and other prop traders that have daily limits) and what your total risk is if all your stops were to get hit.
  • Total Profit Forecast - See what your potential profit is if all your trades hit their TP targets. (can be hidden)
  • R/R (Risk Reward Ratio) - Instantly see what your overall risk reward ratio is on your entire portfolio of trades. Make sure you have a positive R:R on everything you have running. (can be hidden)
  • Profit Target Over-Run - The "Profit +" column shows you how much money you are currently over your daily profit target. Use this to manage positions that are going against you to reduce account drawdown when needed.



  1. GOLD :- if the Symbol is XAU/USD ,make it true ... else any symbol , make it false  becuase  we using a special strategy .
  2. signals filter :- This is a feature to filter the amount of signals, and it is a percentage that must be higher than 70% in order to give accurate signals.
  3. Risk :- It is a feature of the capital management to determine the lot size, which is a percentage of the risk size of the capital
  4. Stop trade :- In the event that there is strong news on a specific pair, it is dangerous to leave the expert advisor trading at these times, because it will give wrong signals due to the crazy market movements at this time. so make it true if there is strong news and false if there is not strong news 





