Subscribe to the 'MA7 Trading' channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information. Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5.





Description of work



The 'MA7 Agave' indicator is based on the standard Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) indicator. Shows the intersection of the +DI and -DI lines.

Detailed information about the 'MA7 Agave' indicator.



Indicator settings



General settings:

ADX period - Average Directional Movement Index indicator period.

'MA7 Flax' settings:

ATR period – Average True Range indicator period, (0 – not used);

ATR multiplier – Average True Range indicator value multiplier, coeff;

Remove subsequent arrows – removes subsequent arrows in one direction.

Message settings:

Send message to the terminal (Alert) – permission to send messages to the terminal using the Alert function;

Send message to the mobile terminal (Push) – permission to send messages to the mobile terminal using push notifications;

Send message to the email – permission to send messages by email;

Additional information.

Arrow display settings:

Arrow shift;

Arrow size;

Up arrow color;

Down arrow color;

Up arrow code;

Down arrow code.

'MA7 Agave' indicators:

MA7 Agave MT4;

MA7 Agave MT5.