Master Breakout EA

Master Breakout EA Description

The Master Breakout EA is a fully automatic Expert Advisor that operates based on breakout strategies involving support and resistance lines or trendlines. The EA manages trades automatically after identifying and responding to breakout scenarios.

Features:

  1. Trade Management:

    • The EA offers the flexibility to specify the number of trades to open upon a breakout.
    • Each trade is configured with stop loss and target options.
    • An optional breakeven function helps secure profits by adjusting the stop loss to the order open price.
    • Various trailing stop mechanisms are supported, including the Parabolic SAR, ATR indicator, and previous swing high/low levels.

  2. Breakout Strategy:

    • The EA scans the chart for trendlines or horizontal lines.
    • A buy order is initiated when the price crosses above a resistance line, and a sell order is initiated when the price crosses below a support line.
    • Similarly, a buy order is triggered when the price crosses above the upper trendline, and a sell order is triggered when it crosses below the lower trendline.
    • The EA also has an option to draw support and resistance lines or trendlines directly on the chart.

  3. Box Trading Strategy:

    • The EA also incorporates a time-based box trading strategy.
    • Users can set the box opening and closing times, and the EA calculates the range between the high and low within this timeframe to initiate trades upon breakout.
    • This strategy is useful for capturing market trends established during session opening hours.

  4. Usage and Customization:

    • You can use any indicator to create objects on the chart, such as support/resistance levels and trendlines.
    • Ensure only necessary trendlines and horizontal lines are present on the chart to avoid erroneous trades.
    • The EA supports PSAR, ATR, and swing high/low trailing stops for all open orders, including manual ones.

Practical Application:

I use this EA on my live account with default settings on the XAU/USD pair on the M15 timeframe, employing the ATR stop loss. However, it can be adapted for other pairs as well.

set file  XAUUSD M15 download link 

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1PbcCdlnnaDIsii0hZrHepWSdi9EtiTpd/view?usp=sharing

Additional Notes:

  • The EA is capable of trading in ranges. Often, the market establishes its direction during the session opening hours, and this EA is designed to capitalize on these trends after a high-low breakout.
  • The default settings provided are what I use for XAU/USD, with the time range set from 3:00 to 6:00. Orders will be canceled with take profit and stop loss.
  • It is essential to conduct your own testing, as market conditions vary and better settings might exist. I cannot offer specific advice or predictions on future market movements.

Feel free to use and customize the EA according to your trading strategy and preferences.

Here's the organized list of common inputs for your Expert Advisor (EA) named "Master Breakout EA":

EA Details

  • EAName: Master Breakout EA (Name of the Expert Advisor)

General Settings

  • Confirm_Breakout: false (Disable breakout confirmation)
  • Stop_Closebydirection: false (Disable stop close by direction)
  • confirm_Breakout_MTF: 0 (Multi-timeframe confirmation level)
  • Auto_Support_Resistance: false (Enable automatic support and resistance)
  • Auto_Trendline: false (Disable automatic trendline)
  • Use_Boxtrading:true (Disable box trading)

Box Trading Settings

  • Box_start_hours: 03 (Box trading start hour - 3 AM)
  • Box_start_minutes: 0 (Box trading start minute - 00)
  • Box_end_hours: 06 (Box trading end hour - 6 AM)
  • Box_end_minutes: 0 (Box trading end minute - 00)

Trade Settings

  • LotSize: 0.02 (Trade volume size)
  • TakeProfit: 0.0 (Take profit value - not set)
  • StopLoss: 0.0 (Stop loss value)
  • Max_open_orders: 2 (Maximum number of open orders)

Trailing Stop Settings

  • Start_Trailing_Stop: true (Enable trailing stop)
  • Trailing_StopLoss_Method: ATR (Method for trailing stop loss)
  • PSAR_Step: 0.02 (PSAR step value)
  • PSAR_Max: 0.2 (PSAR maximum value)
  • ATR_Period: 14 (ATR period for calculation)
  • ATR_Multiplier: 2.0 (ATR multiplier for stop loss calculation)
  • Shifted_price: current (Use current candle for shifted price)
  • Bars_To_Scan: 5 (Number of bars to scan - last five candles)

Breakeven Settings

  • A_________________________________4: "=======Advance No loss Function=============" (Section Header)
  • EnableBreakeven: false (Enable breakeven functionality)
  • OrderTypeFilter: ALL_ORDERS (Breakeven function applies to all orders)
  • MinimumProfit: 100 (Breakeven after point)
  • AdditionalProfit: 0 (Additional profit to breakeven)

Money Management Variables

  • A_________________________________6: "========== Recovery Option===========" (Section Header)
  • UseMartingale: false (Use martingale strategy)
  • MartingaleMultiplier: 2.0 (Martingale multiplier)
  • MaxMartingaleSize: 10 (Maximum martingale size)
  • afterLoss: true (Use martingale after losses)
  • afterWin: false (Use martingale after wins - anti-martingale)
  • MartingaleTime: 0 (Martingale time)

Trading Time Settings

  • A_________________________________7: "======= trading Time===========" (Section Header)
  • __TimeFilter: "TIME FILTER 24 H TIME" (Time filter description)
  • Start_Hour: 00 (Trading start hour)
  • Start_Minute: 00 (Trading start minute)
  • Finish_Hour: 24 (Trading finish hour)
  • Finish_Minute: 0 (Trading finish minute




