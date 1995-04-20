Evolutionize Your Trading with the UT Alert Bot Indicator for MQL4

Here is the source code of a simple Expert Advisor operating based on signals from Ut Bot Alert.

#property copyright "This EA is only education purpose only use it ur own risk" #property link "https://sites.google.com/view/automationfx/home" #property version "1.00" #property strict //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ // Expert iniputs | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ input string EA_Setting = ""; // General settings input int magic_number = 1234; // Magic number for trade identification input double fixed_lot_size = 0.01; // Fixed lot size input double StopLoss = 0; // Stop loss level (in pips) input double TakeProfit = 0; // Take profit level (in pips) input double LotMultiplier = 2.0; // Multiplier for martingale strategy string Name_Indicator = "Market/UT Bot Indicator.ex4"; // Name of the custom indicator int bufferToBuy2 = 0; // Buffer index for buy signals int bufferToSell2 = 1; // Buffer index for sell signals double current_lot_size; // Current lot size int LastProf = 0; // 1 = profit, -1 = loss, 0 = no history // Enum to represent candle indices enum candle { curr = -1, // Current candle prev = 0 // Previous closed candle }; // Indicator settings input string Indicator = "== Market/UT Bot Indicator.ex4 =="; // Indicator title static input string _Properties_ = "Automationfx"; // Expert properties input double Key_value = 2; // Key value for indicator calculation input double atrPeriods = 14; // ATR periods for indicator input bool h = false; // Use Heiken Ashi candles for signals int s = prev; // Show arrows on previous candle int p = 20; // Arrow position (in points) input int b = 10; // Candle period for calculations string T_0 = "== Draw Trade =="; // Trade drawing title input bool drawTradeON = false; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| get indicator | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double UT_Bot(int buffer, int _candle) { // Call the custom indicator and return its value return iCustom(NULL, 0, "Market/UT Bot Indicator.ex4",Indicator, Key_value, atrPeriods, h, s, p, b, T_0, drawTradeON, buffer, _candle); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ // Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_SHOW_GRID, false); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| for calculation buy | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int BuyCount() { int counter=0; for(int i=0; i<OrdersTotal(); i++) { if(OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS)==false) continue; if(OrderSymbol()!=_Symbol) continue; if(OrderMagicNumber()!=magic_number) continue; if(OrderType()==OP_BUY) counter++; } return counter; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| for calculation sell | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int SellCount() { int counter=0; for(int i=0; i<OrdersTotal(); i++) { if(OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS)==false) continue; if(OrderSymbol()!=_Symbol) continue; if(OrderMagicNumber()!=magic_number) continue; if(OrderType()==OP_SELL) counter++; } return counter; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { // Check if a new bar has formed if(!isNewBar()) return; // Buy condition bool buy_condition = true; buy_condition &= (BuyCount() == 0); buy_condition &= (UT_Bot(0, 1) != EMPTY_VALUE); // Ensure valid check if(buy_condition) { CloseSell(); Buy(); } // Sell condition bool sell_condition = true; sell_condition &= (SellCount() == 0); sell_condition &= (UT_Bot(1, 1) != EMPTY_VALUE); // Ensure valid check if(sell_condition) { CloseBuy(); Sell(); } } // Function to calculate lot size based on the last trade void Lot() { // Analyze the last order in history if(OrderSelect(OrdersHistoryTotal() - 1, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_HISTORY)) { if(OrderSymbol() == _Symbol && OrderMagicNumber() == magic_number) { if(OrderProfit() > 0) { LastProf = 1; // Last trade was profitable current_lot_size = fixed_lot_size; // Reset to fixed lot size } else { LastProf = -1; // Last trade was a loss current_lot_size = NormalizeDouble(current_lot_size * LotMultiplier, 2); } } } else { // No previous trades, use the fixed lot size LastProf = 0; current_lot_size = fixed_lot_size; } } datetime timer=NULL; bool isNewBar() { datetime candle_start_time= (int)(TimeCurrent()/(PeriodSeconds()))*PeriodSeconds(); if(timer==NULL) {} else if(timer==candle_start_time) return false; timer=candle_start_time; return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| open buy trades | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void Buy() { Lot(); double StopLossLevel; double TakeProfitLevel; // Calculate the stop loss and take profit levels based on input values if(StopLoss>0) StopLossLevel=Bid-StopLoss*Point; else StopLossLevel=0.0; if(TakeProfit>0) TakeProfitLevel=Ask+TakeProfit*Point; else TakeProfitLevel=0.0; if(OrderSend(_Symbol, OP_BUY, current_lot_size, Ask, 3, StopLossLevel,TakeProfitLevel, NULL, magic_number, 0, clrNONE) == -1) { Print("Error Executing Buy Order: ", GetLastError()); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| open sell trades | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void Sell() { Lot(); double StopLossLevel1; double TakeProfitLevel2; // Calculate the stop loss and take profit levels based on input values if(StopLoss>0) StopLossLevel1=Ask+StopLoss*Point; else StopLossLevel1=0.0; if(TakeProfit>0) TakeProfitLevel2=Bid-TakeProfit*Point; else TakeProfitLevel2=0.0; if(OrderSend(_Symbol, OP_SELL, current_lot_size, Bid, 3, StopLossLevel1,TakeProfitLevel2, NULL, magic_number, 0, clrNONE) == -1) { Print("Error Executing Sell Order: ", GetLastError()); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CloseBuy() { for(int i=OrdersTotal()-1; i>=0; i--) { if(OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS)==false) continue; if(OrderSymbol()!=_Symbol) continue; if(OrderMagicNumber()!=magic_number) continue; if(OrderType()==OP_BUY) if(OrderClose(OrderTicket(), OrderLots(), Bid, 3, clrNONE)==false) { Print("Error Closing Position: ", GetLastError()); } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| close all positions currunly not use | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CloseSell() { for(int i=OrdersTotal()-1; i>=0; i--) { if(OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS)==false) continue; if(OrderSymbol()!=_Symbol) continue; if(OrderMagicNumber()!=magic_number) continue; if(OrderType()==OP_SELL) if(OrderClose(OrderTicket(), OrderLots(), Ask, 3, clrNONE)==false) { Print("Error Closing Position: ", GetLastError()); } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+







