Simple grid master is a trading tool for trading reversals with help of grid and martingale style. The EA uses for entry into the markets such indicators as: Bollinger Bands, Ozymandias, Moving Average, Williams Percent Range, Stochastic, MACD. You can select which indicators will be used for entries, customize martingale and grid settings to your liking, use additional filters (time filters, order distances, etc.) for more accurate entries.

The most important that the EA is constantly improving, so your feedback is always appreciated!

Check the more advanced version of tool 'Pro Indicator Trader': https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60790?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page

The EA opens a buy order or sell order depending on signals from the indicators. If all indicators show a buy signal, then the EA will open a buy order, and vice versa a sell orders if the indicators show sell signal.







Join our crypto/forex earners group on telegram: https://t.me/cf_earners







👉Recommended broker FXTM: forextime.com/?Referral=38370





Parameters