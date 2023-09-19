BBRSI divergent grid turbo MT4

The EA trades on price break out upper or lower BB and were checked trade position by RSI divergent. Any pair, time frame any broker no limited, recommend minimum deposit 500$


SETTING

  • BB_period - Set BB period.
  • RSI_period - Set RSI period
  • Bar_history - Set candle history passed.
  • Lots - start lot.
  • Multiple_lots - Multiply lot for next order.
  • Max_lots -  maximum lot.
  • Grid_boost - Frequency of opening position (Less more order).
  • Grid_minimum_pips - Check distance grid from last order.
  • TP_pips - take profit, in pips.
  • SL_money - Stop loss in money.
  • Number order for DD Reduction Algoritm -  from which order the drawdown reduction algorithm is activated.
  • Percent profit for DD Reduction Algoritm - percentage of profit when closing orders in the drawdown reduction mode.
  • Close_first_trade - Set for number first order to be close.
  • Close_patial_lot_last_order - Close last order by partial (%).
  • Start_trade -  time for starting order.
  • End_trade - time for stopping order.
  • Magic - is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders.



Produits recommandés
MMM ADX and Bollinger Bands
Andre Tavares
Experts
MMM ADX & Bollinger Bands strategy: This EA's strategy combines 2 built-in indicators to enhance its signals and decide to open a new order at the right time, there is an ADX indicator and you may choose its signal's strength and a Bollinger Bands indicator confirms the trends and a MA to check if the prices are deviating from its pattern. By joining both indicators' data and the moving average, it is possible to calculate quality signals, avoiding sudden market movements against your trading op
ForexXcelerator
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Le robot utilise la stratégie de négociation consistant à briser les lignes de l'indicateur des bandes de Bollinger. L'essence de cette stratégie réside dans l'analyse constante des lignes de l'indicateur et la recherche des points de rupture les plus efficaces pour ses lignes. Lorsque le prix franchit la ligne indicatrice dans l'une des directions, le robot ouvre une transaction dans cette direction et commence à la suivre.Mais le robot n'ouvre pas de transactions à chaque fois que les lignes
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (27)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Ilanis
Mikhail Sergeev
4.74 (27)
Experts
Ilanis is and Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
Ichimoku 3D
Anton Karabeinikov
Experts
Ichimoku 3D This Expert Advisor is based on the Ichimoku indicator using the principle of 3 Elder screens. There are 4 types of opening trades in this Expert Advisor: 1 is when there is the same buy or sell signal on 3 timeframes 2-This is when 2 timeframes have the same buy signal and 1 timeframe has the same sell signal or vice versa 3-This is when 1 timeframe is a buy signal and 2 timeframe is a sell signal or vice versa 4-This is when 1 timeframe signal to buy on the average timeframe
Ict Gold Scalper
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
ICTVALID EA – Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading The ICTVALID EA is a professional trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology) . It automatically detects and trades institutional setups, allowing you to follow market structure with precision and consistency.  Key Features Dual Trading Modes – Choose between Scalping (short-term precision entries) or Swing Trading (longer-term trends). Smart Money Logic – Incorporates Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BoS),
Pattern Nest
Yriy Doronin
Experts
The robot is based on thirty of the 30 most popular patterns. You can work using all patterns and different currency pairs at the same time. It is recommended to start work with a minimum lot to cover the largest number of patterns and tools. You can disable the templates of your choice. There is also the possibility of changing each template. I wish you a successful trading P.S. Nest. 
Bar Boss
Iurii Tokman
5 (1)
Experts
The Expert Advisor uses the FletBoxPush indicator for market analysis and for determining trading signals. The indicator is built into the Expert Advisor, there is no need to additionally run it on a chart. The EA trades breakouts of certain levels determined as flat borders. The EA uses Stop Loss. Description of EA Parameters TimeFrames chart period required for the indicator colour - the color of the price zone defined as flat, a setting for the indicator Rectangle - show price zones defined
DYJ GlobalTradeGameTheoryPower
Daying Cao
Experts
DYJ GlobalTradeGameTheory(Power)  is based on   Bulls   and  Bears  indicator. It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe. Power： Market entry condition  Power attempts to gauge bullish and bearish forces in the market by using two separate measures, one for each type of directional pressure. The  EA's BearsIndex  attempts to measure the market's appetite for lower prices The EA's BullsIndex attempts to measure the market's appetite for higher prices It also uses  Laguerre filtering fal
EU Seeker
Yuri Tikhonov
Experts
Uses 1 trend search strategy by MA, if CCI and WPR are in the desired overbought / oversold range and the price is at a specified distance from MA, then it executes a trade in the direction of the trend. Always uses take-profit and stop-loss, which provide protection of the deposit in case of adverse developments in the market situation. The Expert Advisor does not use dangerous trading methods that can destroy a deposit: grids, martingale, locking, holding without stops. Optimized for EURUSD ti
Night Rocker EA
Sergey Sobakin
1 (1)
Experts
Night Rocker EA is a night scalper that has a system for evaluating market volatility and trades during a period when prices are flat. In addition, there is a built-in filter of spread and slippage.   Each open order has a stop loss and take profit. Also, the market volatility assessment system closes orders when market conditions change in a negative direction for the trader.   The Expert Advisor works on USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF, GBPCAD pairs. Period M15.   The internal control system for workin
PairsTrading
Evgenii Kuznetsov
3.67 (9)
Experts
The EA identifies divergences in two correlated currency pairs and trades in the direction where they converge back. Working timeframe: M30 Input parameters MagicNumber - identification number for the EA. OrdersComment - comment to order, automatic if an empty value is set. Lots - lot size. DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used). TimeFrame - working timeframe. Symbol #2 - correlated currency. Symbol #2 reverse
TrendLines And Volumes
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
This Expert Advisor trades based on trend lines, as well as on the basis of volume analysis. Volumes are calculated using minute bars, in order to determine if they were ascending or descending. The trend lines are drawn based on High and Lows in the trade history. There are also additional indicators. Buy or sell signals depend on all those factors. This allows the EA to enter the market with more accuracy and to perform more deals. Input parameters Lots - lot size (if 0, a lot is calculated b
Aussie Precision MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Ajout de la possibilité de modifier la taille du lot et de rendre l’EA aussi abordable que possible. En l’achetant, vous bénéficierez du support et des futures mises à jour. Merci de soutenir son évolution. Ce robot de trading est prêt à l'emploi. AussiePrecision   est un Expert Advisor (EA) sensible au temps pour MetaTrader 5, spécialement conçu pour la paire de devises AUD/USD. Il est conçu pour exécuter des opérations à des moments prédéfinis et contrôlés, ce qui le rend idéal pour les trader
Elliot Waves Tracker
Irina Cherkashina
Experts
This universal expert advisor is based on our own Algorithm, which is based on effective and time-tested Elliot Wave Theory.  This   expert advisor   is ideal for working both on a flat and during sharp or protracted trend movements (thanks to the Martingale method, according to which averaging positions are opened in accordance with the multiplier and distance set in the settings for accepting a new signal). ATTENTION! CAREFULLY STUDY THE OPERATING PRINCIPLE AND AVAILABLE SETTINGS OF THE EXPER
GridMasterFx
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
GridMasterFx is an innovative tool for automated forex trading, which is based on a combination of a grid strategy and a unique trend calculation algorithm using the Moving Average indicator. This strategy allows the Expert Advisor to open and close positions on time, use the analysis of the current trend and instantly respond to market changes. GridMasterFx Expert Advisor is an excellent choice for successful automation of your forex trading process. It easily adapts to various market conditi
JBSar EA Robot
Jordanilo Sarili
Experts
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  The trade strategy is based on Averaging and uses a little bit combination of martingale and grid strategy. Methodology   – Trading entails technical analysis with ma
Reversepro Smartsma ea mt4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
ReversePro SmartSMA EA – A Fully Customizable Moving Average Strategy ReversePro SmartSMA EA is an advanced yet fully customizable trading tool designed for traders who prefer to fine-tune their strategies. This Expert Advisor (EA) is not pre-optimized, allowing you the flexibility to adjust its settings to fit your trading style, risk management preferences, and market conditions. How It Works This EA is based on the well-known Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossover strategy, enhanced with addi
TD Sequential EA
George Njau Ngugi
Experts
Overview The TD Sequential EA is a sophisticated automated trading system designed to capitalize on the TD Sequential indicator, developed by Tom DeMark. This EA identifies trading opportunities based on TD Sequential setups and executes trades with predefined risk management parameters. It offers a clean and customizable chart appearance and allows users to set their own lot sizes and other trading parameters. Key Features Automated Trading : Executes buy and sell orders based on TD Sequential
LordEA English
Igor Pereira Calil
Experts
This is the ENGLISH version, to buy the PORTUGUESE VERSION, go to:  https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/58513 GET LordEA FREE INSTALLED AND OPERATING ON YOUR ACCOUNT, ASK ME PRIVATE MESSAGE. The LordEA specialist is a robot for Meta Trader with the objective of working with the robot's own trend and strategies. We use by default methods of distancing and type of geometric lot where the robot will detect through the trend an exact time to open a new order, or even under martingale. LordEA is
EA Macd Indicator Strategy Cut Loss
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a popular technical analysis tool used by traders and analysts to identify trends and potential buy or sell signals in a financial instrument, such as a stock, currency pair, or commodity. It's essentially a combination of two moving averages, often referred to as the "fast" and "slow" moving averages. Here's how the MACD is calculated: Fast Moving Average (12-period EMA): This is a 12-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of the asset's pric
Smart win mcp expert
PAVEL KARAKULOV
5 (1)
Experts
Multi-currency expert advisor based on the strategy of breaking through levels and trading on the trend. You can you it for scalp with little take profits. Martingale and averaging are NOT used! Use a demo account to check the expert's performance! It is necessary to conduct tests of each pair before making a decision to use it in the expert! Does not work correctly in the tester! Usd demo acc to test it. Main strategy settings: Easy and Hard . For the Hard method you must use stricter mon
Average Price Infinity
Rodrigo Shigueaki Da Costa Aoki
Experts
Bienvenue sur Average Price Infinity ! C'est un robot très agressif pour ceux qui recherchent des cibles rapides et qui veulent rester opérationnels à tout moment. Il ouvrira toujours des trades en mesurant la tendance immédiate du marché, en recherchant des cibles rapides. Sa stratégie est basée sur le prix moyen, donc lorsque le prix de l'actif va du côté opposé de l'ordre, de nouveaux ordres sont ouverts à la recherche du prix moyen entre eux. Le minimum recommandé pour faire fonctionner ce
Hamster Scalping
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.78 (232)
Experts
Hamster Scalping est un conseiller commercial entièrement automatique. Stratégie de scalping de nuit. L'indicateur RSI et le filtre ATR sont utilisés comme entrées. L'Expert Advisor requiert un type de compte de couverture. IMPORTANT! Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour recevoir des instructions et un bonus ! Le suivi du travail réel, ainsi que mes autres développements sont consultables ici : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Recommandations générales Dépôt minimum d
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (5)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Forex Trend Hunter MT4
Gyunay Sali
Experts
>>> BLACK FRIDAY: -60% OFF!  - Promo price: $68 / Regular price $169 <<< - The promotion will end soon! Forex Trend Hinter Live Results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302404 Forex Trend Hunter is an entirely automated trading system for the MetaTrader 4 trading terminal, developed especially for the needs of ordinary forex traders, yet also used successfully by many professional traders. Forex Trend Hunter is perhaps the best trend-following and long-term profitable Forex robot on the mark
Renko HMA
Bogdan Mihail Moise
Experts
Renko HMA  Channel is a professional EA the uses Renko charts in combination with the Hull Moving Average. Time Frame :   This expert advisor works on all timeframes; Account balance:   it doesn't matter, but I recommend at least 1000 EUR or 1500 USD; Currency pair :       Doesn't matter ; Warning! Do not use the default settings, always use optimization option in strategy tester to find the best settings for your broker, preferred chart and timeframe! - Multiple user options, for finetuning
EA140 MultiFX CrossFire MA
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
The MultiFX CrossFire MA is an Expert Advisor designed to trade with high precision using the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) channel . The main trading logic is based on: Buy entry : when the candle crosses from below the lower boundary of the 20 SMA and then breaks through the upper boundary, the EA opens a long position. Sell entry : when the candle crosses from above the upper boundary of the 20 SMA and then breaks through the lower boundary, the EA opens a short position. If the marke
Multi Universal Robot
Oleksandr Klochkov
5 (1)
Experts
I want to bring to your attention a unique, one-of-a-kind adviser. Where you can create your own strategy from sets of indicators, patterns, candlestick patterns, regression direction (trend) and various customizable functions (grid, trailing, repeat move, etc.). Advisor functions: 1. Ability to enable one of the buy/sell/buy_sell directions 2. Fixed lot or percentage of the Deposit 3. TR-in pips or wave indicator  4. SL-in pips or wave indicator  5. SL support:      - trailing stop on p
Gold Digger Martingale Robot
Suriya Thammalungka
Experts
Gold Digger Martingale Robot is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor based on Heiken Ashi, Moving Average and Ichimoku Kinko Hyo. Each entry point is calculated using an advanced entry filter based on Price Action by following the trend. Advantages Money management system. Indicators are Heiken Ashi, Moving Average and Ichimoku Kinko Hyo for filter sideway and scalping by following the trend. Easy to set up. Requirements Symbols: XAUUSD H4. Minimum deposit: $500. Leverage: 1:400-1:500. An
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Experts
Goldex AI : le succès d'aujourd'hui sera le fruit de demain SUPER RÉDUCTION POUR UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE ! 2 DERNIERS EXEMPLAIRES POUR 299 USD AVANT QUE LE PRIX N'AUGMENTE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real : Goldex AI High risk set Manuel et fichiers de configuration : Contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix de départ est de 899 $ et augmentera de 199 $ toutes les dix ventes. Exemplaires disponibles : 2 Goldex AI - Robot de trading avancé av
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (34)
Experts
L'EA Trend Ai est conçu pour fonctionner avec l'indicateur Trend Ai. Ce dernier effectue sa propre analyse de marché en combinant l'identification des tendances, des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes de retournement, et prend en charge tous les signaux de l'indicateur de manière entièrement automatique ! L'EA intègre de nombreux paramètres externes entièrement ajustables, permettant au trader de personnaliser l'expert selon ses préférences. Dès l'apparition du point vert, l'EA se pré
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1064)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff est un Expert Advisor conçu spécifiquement pour le trading d'or. L'opération est basée sur des ordres d'ouverture utilisant l'indicateur Gold Stuff, ainsi l'EA fonctionne selon la stratégie "Trend Follow", ce qui signifie suivre la tendance. Les résultats en temps réel peuvent être consultés ici. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir les réglages et un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre indicateur Strong Support et Trend Scanner, v
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan ou  Quantum King  gratuitement !*** Demande
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.68 (47)
Experts
Capybara EA est un système automatisé avancé de suivi des tendances basé sur l'indicateur Hama. Si le marché devient baissier et que l'indicateur devient rouge, l'EA vendra, si le marché devient haussier et l'indicateur devient bleu, l'EA achètera. L'EA peut détecter avec précision le début des tendances haussières et baissières et contrôlera les transactions ouvertes dans un style martingale/grille jusqu'à ce qu'elles atteignent TP. Paires recommandées : toutes les paires majeures comme l'eurus
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor est un système conçu pour récupérer les positions non rentables. L'algorithme de l'auteur verrouille une position perdante, la divise en plusieurs parties distinctes et ferme chacune d'elles séparément. Une configuration facile, un lancement différé en cas de baisse, un verrouillage, la désactivation d'autres Expert Advisors, une moyenne avec filtrage des tendances et la fermeture partielle d'une position perdante sont intégrés dans un seul outil C'est l'utilisation des pertes
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Bienvenue chez Indicement ! PROP FIRM READY ! -> téléchargez les fichiers de l'ensemble   ici PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   apporte mes 15 années d'expérience dans la création d'algorithmes de trading professionne
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 99 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : EU
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (3)
Experts
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Experts
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Technologie basée sur l'IA avec ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA est un conseiller expert en trading avancé conçu pour GBPUSD et XAUUSD. Il met l'accent sur la sécurité, des rendements constants et une rentabilité infinie. Contrairement à de nombreux autres EA, qui s'appuient sur des stratégies à haut risque telles que la martingale ou le trading en grille. Infinity EA utilise une stratégie de scalping disciplinée et rentable basée sur un réseau neuronal intégré à l'apprentissage automatique, une tech
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader   combine une stratégie d'évasion et de suivi de tendance avec un maximum de deux transactions par jour. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre Support solide et de notre indicateur de scanner de tendance, veuillez envoyer un mp. Moi!  Veuillez noter que je ne vends pas mes EA ou sets spéciaux sur telegram, ils ne sont disponibles que sur Mql5 et mes fichiers de sets ne sont disponibles que su
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionnel pour le trading de l’or basé sur l’intelligence artificielle Cherma MT4 est un système de trading automatisé avancé, conçu spécifiquement pour trader l’or (XAUUSD) en unité de temps de 5 minutes. Il repose entièrement sur l’intelligence artificielle pour analyser le marché et identifier les points d’entrée et de sortie avec précision. Ce robot de trading s’adresse aux traders en quête d’une stratégie de scalping rapide et efficace, en exécutant des diza
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro est un système permettant de récupérer les prélèvements d'autres conseillers ou de commandes ouvertes manuellement. RM Pro a la capacité de s’ajuster automatiquement et dynamiquement. Le trader doit sélectionner le niveau de risque et le conseiller travaillera en mode entièrement automatique. Peut fonctionner en mode de récupération et en mode veille ! Si un autre conseiller génère un prélèvement, RM Pro le désactivera, verrouillera la position et lancera le processus de re
Atlantis Scalper EA mt4
Sergey Kasirenko
Experts
Atlantis EA suit une stratégie de cassure spécifiquement conçue pour l'or afin de tirer profit des fortes variations de prix qui surviennent lorsque le marché de l'or franchit des seuils clés d'offre et de demande. Il ne s'agit ni d'une stratégie de martingale ni d'une stratégie de grille. L'EA utilise un stop suiveur et intègre un stop automatique en cas de changement de tendance. Cet EA recherche les configurations de trading optimales 24h/24. Paire recommandée : XAU/USD (unités de temps : M1
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PLUS DE 4 ANS DE RÉSULTATS COMMERCIAUX EN DIRECT     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NOUVELLE PROMO : Seulement quelques exemplaires exemplaires disponibles à 349$ Prochain prix : 449$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement ! Assurez-vous de consulter notre "   package combo Ultimate EA   " dans notre   blog promotionnel   !!   LISEZ LE GUIDE D'INSTALLATION AVANT D'EXÉCUTER L'EA !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Autres résultats en direct   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/si
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA, également connu sous le nom de Green Man en raison de son logo distinctif, est un Expert Advisor (EA) conçu spécifiquement pour surmonter les défis ou les évaluations des entreprises de trading propriétaires (prop firms) qui permettent les stratégies de trading à haute fréquence (HFT). Pour une période limitée : utilitaires gratuits d'une valeur de $198 lorsque vous achetez HFT Prop Firm EA Version MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Suivi des performances du d
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Experts
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
AW Classic MACD EA
AW Trading Software Limited
3.5 (4)
Experts
Système de trading entièrement automatisé. Un indicateur classique est utilisé comme signaux   MACD , qui combine un indicateur de tendance avec un oscillateur pour détecter les points d'entrée. Utilise la moyenne, la fonction de fermeture du premier et du dernier panier d'ordres et la fonction de calcul automatique du lot. Possède un tableau de bord avancé et trois types de notifications. Problem solving ->   HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE   /   Instruction  ->   HERE   Avantages: Système de tr
Plus de l'auteur
Elliot wave grid turbo MT4
TITIKORN KAMPAN
Experts
The EA trades will pending order when break price of wave 1 and run wave 3 . Best time frame 1h , Any pair any broker no limited, recommend minimum deposit 500$ SETTING Symbole - Set symbol to trade. Wave_depth - Set the wave size. Wave_deviation  -   Set wide of the wave. Lots - start lot. Multiple_lots - Multiply lot for next order. Max_lots -    maximum lot. Grid_boost -  Frequency of opening position (Less more order). Grid_minimum_pips - Check distance grid from last order. TP_pips - take
RSI grid turbo MT4
TITIKORN KAMPAN
Experts
The EA trades on price breakout and comeback oversold or overbought conditions, opens positions when signals are received from the RSI oscillator. SETTING Symbole - Set symbol to trade. RSI_value - Set RSI period. Upper_level - Set overbought level. Lower level - Set oversold level Lots - start lot. Multiple_lots - Multiply lot for next order. Max_lots -    maximum lot. Grid_boost -  Frequency of opening position (Less more order). Grid_minimum_pips - Check distance grid from last order. TP_pi
STOC grid turbo MT4
TITIKORN KAMPAN
Experts
The EA trades on price breakout and comeback oversold or overbought conditions, opens positions when signals are received from the Stochastic oscillators. SETTING Symbole - Set symbol to trade. K_period - Set K% period. D_period - Set D% period. Slowing_value - Set slowing value. Upper_level - Set overbought level. Lower level - Set oversold level Lots - start lot. Multiple_lots - Multiply lot for next order. Max_lots -    maximum lot. Grid_boost -  Frequency of opening position (Less more orde
BBMA grid turbo MT4
TITIKORN KAMPAN
Experts
The EA trades on candles breakout from above or below BB, then be checked trend by MA to confirm order position. SETTING Symbole - Set symbol to trade. BB_period - Set BB period. BB_deviation - Set BB deviation. MA_period - Set MA period. Lots - start lot. Multiple_lots - Multiply lot for next order. Max_lots -    maximum lot. Grid_boost -  Frequency of opening position (Less = more order). Grid_minimum_pips - Check distance grid from last order. TP_pips - take profit, in pips. SL_money - Stop l
Day break grid turbo MT4
TITIKORN KAMPAN
Experts
The EA trades on pending order price which breakout out of the day s. Best time frame 1 hour, Any pair any broker no limited, recommend minimum deposit 500$ SETTING Bar_history - Set candle history passed. Lots - start lot. Multiple_lots - Multiply lot for next order. Max_lots -    maximum lot. Grid_boost -  Frequency of opening position (Less more order). Grid_minimum_pips - Check distance grid from last order. TP_pips - take profit, in pips. SL_money - Stop loss in money. Number order for DD
Double EMA grid turbo MT4
TITIKORN KAMPAN
Experts
The EA trades on price which checked by slow EMA and traded by fast EMA meanwhile double check with range of distance between 2EMA and candle body size in pips . Best time frame 30 mins, Any pair any broker no limited, recommend minimum deposit 500$ SETTING Symbole - Set symbol to trade. EMA_fast - Set Fast EMA period. EMA_slow - Set Slow EMA period. EMA_range_pips - Set least range between fast and slow EMA. Candle_size_pips - Set Candle size before confirm trade. Lots - start lot. Multiple_
Triple MACD grid turbo MT4
TITIKORN KAMPAN
Experts
The EA trades when MACD signal cross 3 times . Best time frame 30 mins, Any pair any broker no limited, recommend minimum deposit 500$ SETTING Symbole - Set symbol to trade. Fast_EMA_period - Set Fast EMA period. Slow_EMA_period -   Set Slow EMA period. Signal_period - Set signal period. Lots - start lot. Multiple_lots - Multiply lot for next order. Max_lots -    maximum lot. Grid_boost -  Frequency of opening position (Less more order). Grid_minimum_pips - Check distance grid from last order.
ADX RSI grid turbo MT4
TITIKORN KAMPAN
Experts
The EA trades on price which over bought and over sold of RSI indicator meanwhile check over limit ADX value level.  Best time frame 30 mins, Any pair any broker no limited, recommend minimum deposit 500$ SETTING Symbole - Set symbol to trade. ADX_period - Set ADX period. ADX_value -   Set ADX level. RSI_period - Set RSI period. RSI_upper_level - Set RSI high level. RSI_lower_level - Set RSI low level. Bar_history - Set bar to confirm trade. Lots - start lot. Multiple_lots - Multiply lot for ne
Envelopes grid turbo MT4
TITIKORN KAMPAN
Experts
The EA trades on candle which over bought and over sold of Envelopes indicator meanwhile check body size pips from the line level.  Best time frame 30 mins, Any pair any broker no limited, recommend minimum deposit 500$ SETTING Symbole - Set symbol to trade. Envelopes_period - Set Envelopes period. Envelopes_deviation -   Set Envelopes deviation. Check_Candle_pips - Check distance from the Envelopes break line. Lots - start lot. Multiple_lots - Multiply lot for next order. Max_lots -    maximum
Price action grid turbo MT4
TITIKORN KAMPAN
Experts
The EA trades on pending order price which breakout out from the previous bar . Best time frame 30 mins, Any pair any broker no limited, recommend minimum deposit 500$ SETTING First_candle_body_size_pips - Minimum size of previous candle. Last_candle_body_size_pips - Minimum size of last candle before pending order. Delete_pending_time_minute - Time to be release pending order.  Lots - start lot. Multiple_lots - Multiply lot for next order. Max_lots -    maximum lot. Grid_boost -  Frequency of
Basic MACD grid turbo MT4
TITIKORN KAMPAN
Experts
The EA trades when MACD main line cross signal line . Best time frame 30 mins, Any pair any broker no limited, recommend minimum deposit 500$ SETTING Symbole - Set symbol to trade. MACD_fast_EMA - Set Fast EMA period. MACD_slow_EMA  -   Set Slow EMA period. MACD_signal - Set signal period. Lots - start lot. Multiple_lots - Multiply lot for next order. Max_lots -    maximum lot. Grid_boost -  Frequency of opening position (Less more order). Grid_minimum_pips - Check distance grid from last order
Ichimoku grid turbo MT4
TITIKORN KAMPAN
Experts
The EA trades reverse trend which T cross K line and take over from B line . Best time frame 30 mins, Any pair any broker no limited, recommend minimum deposit 500$ SETTING Symbol - Set symbol to trade. Tenkan_sen - Tenkan_sen value. Kijun_sen - Kijun_sen value. Senkou_Span_B - Senkou_Span_B value. Lots - start lot. Multiple_lots - Multiply lot for next order. Max_lots -  maximum lot. Grid_boost - Frequency of opening position (Less = more order). Grid_minimum_pips - Check distance grid from la
Doji pattern grid turbo MT4
TITIKORN KAMPAN
Experts
The EA trades when doji pattern were detected on chart.  Best time frame 30 mins, Any pair any broker no limited, recommend minimum deposit 500$ SETTING Symbol - Symbole on your chart. Candle_size_pips - Size pips before doji born. Lots - start lot. Multiple_lots - Multiply lot for next order. Max_lots -    maximum lot. Trade_boost -  Frequency of opening position (Less number = less order , 1-100 value). Grid_boost -  Frequency of opening grid position (Less number = more order , recommended 7
Pump and dump grid turbo MT4
TITIKORN KAMPAN
Experts
The EA trades on pending order which spike price and comeback to previous price, the pending order will deleted when end of the day . Best time frame 30 mins, Any pair any broker no limited, recommend minimum deposit 500$ SETTING Symbol - Symbol on your chart. Spike_period - Speed of price (Set less = more trade). Spike_value - Time of price speed increase or decrease (Recommended value 0.1-2.0). Candle_size_pips - Maximum candle size previous pending order. Lots - start lot. Multiple_lots - Mu
Morning star grid turbo MT4
TITIKORN KAMPAN
Experts
The EA trades on morning star pattern . Best time frame 30 mins, Any pair any broker no limited, recommend minimum deposit 500$ SETTING Candle_size_pips - Minimum size of previous candle. Lots - start lot. Multiple_lots - Multiply lot for next order. Max_lots -    maximum lot. Grid_boost -  Frequency of opening position (Less more order). Grid_minimum_pips - Check distance grid from last order. TP_pips - take profit, in pips. SL_money - Stop loss in money. Number order for DD Reduction Algoritm
EMA divergent grid turbo MT4
TITIKORN KAMPAN
Experts
The EA trades on price make divergent between EMA and candle stick . Any pair, time frame any broker no limited, recommend minimum deposit 500$ SETTING EMA_period - Set EMA period Bar_history - Set candle history passed. Lots - start lot. Multiple_lots - Multiply lot for next order. Max_lots -    maximum lot. Grid_boost -  Frequency of opening position (Less more order). Grid_minimum_pips - Check distance grid from last order. TP_pips - take profit, in pips. SL_money - Stop loss in money. Numbe
Smart BB grid turbo MT4
TITIKORN KAMPAN
Experts
The EA trades on price break out upper or lower BB . Any pair, time frame any broker no limited, recommend minimum deposit 500$ SETTING BB_period - Set BB period. Deviation - Set deviation. Lots - start lot. Multiple_lots - Multiply lot for next order. Max_lots -    maximum lot. Grid_boost -  Frequency of opening position (Less more order). Grid_minimum_pips - Check distance grid from last order. TP_pips - take profit, in pips. SL_money - Stop loss in money. Number order for DD Reduction Algori
BB Upper Lower grid turbo MT4
TITIKORN KAMPAN
Experts
The EA trades on BB Upper and Lower line distance reaches over pips . Any pair, time frame any broker no limited, recommend minimum deposit 500$ SETTING BB_period - Set BB period. Deviations - Set deviation. Upper_Lower_distance - Maximum pips reaches between upper and lower line. Lots - start lot. Multiple_lots - Multiply lot for next order. Max_lots -    maximum lot. Grid_boost -  Frequency of opening position (Less more order). Grid_minimum_pips - Check distance grid from last order. TP_pips
Break and sideway grid turbo MT4
TITIKORN KAMPAN
Experts
The EA trades when momentum reach more volume factor . Any pair, time frame any broker no limited, recommend minimum deposit 500$ SETTING Symbol - Name of pair (ex.EURUSD#) Breakout_factor - Volume peak factor (Recommend for forex use 0.5-1.5). Sideway_factor - Volume low factor ( Recommend for  forex use 0.1-0.5). Lots - start lot. Max_lots -    maximum lot. Grid_boost -  Frequency of opening position (Less more order). Grid_minimum_pips - Check distance grid from last order. TP_pips - take pr
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis