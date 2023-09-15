BBMA grid turbo MT4
- Experts
- TITIKORN KAMPAN
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The EA trades on candles breakout from above or below BB, then be checked trend by MA to confirm order position.
SETTING
- Symbole - Set symbol to trade.
- BB_period - Set BB period.
- BB_deviation - Set BB deviation.
- MA_period - Set MA period.
- Lots - start lot.
- Multiple_lots - Multiply lot for next order.
- Max_lots - maximum lot.
- Grid_boost - Frequency of opening position (Less = more order).
- Grid_minimum_pips - Check distance grid from last order.
- TP_pips - take profit, in pips.
- SL_money - Stop loss in money.
- Number order for DD Reduction Algorism - from which order the drawdown reduction algorithm is activated.
- Percent profit for DD Reduction Algorism - percentage of profit when closing orders in the drawdown reduction mode.
- Close_first_trade - Set for number first order to be close.
- Close_patial_lot_last_order - Close last order by partial (%).
- Start_trade - time for starting order.
- End_trade - time for stopping order.
- Magic - is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders.