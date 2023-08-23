Start Thunder Enter

This offer is limited to a temporary period.

Entry signal :follow the blue arrow for a buy trade and the Pink for a sell.

Buy Trade:

When the blue arrow appears, you wait until the candle completely finishes. Then you enter into a Buy Trade as soon as the next candle appears.

Now wait until you hit TP1 from the Buy Goals box, then close the trade with a profit.

Sell Trade:

When the Pink arrow appears, you wait until the candle completely finishes 

Then you enter into a Buy Trade as soon as the next candle appears.

Now wait until you hit TP1 from the Sell Goals box, then close the trade with a profit.

On average normally the profit from when the new candle opens is 200 pips.

This applies on the following time frames:

30mins, 1H, 4H

Exceptions:

If you have 2 of the same coloured arrows appearing consecutively in an upward incline or downward decline 

Do not enter a buy/sell trade on the second arrow which appears (higher/lower up), as the second arrow indicates that the movement has stopped.

However if 2 of the same coloured arrows follow each other at the same height (price level) either at the peak or the bottom of a curve; then you open a buy/sell trade.

E.g If you have 2 consecutive blue arrows  appearing one after the other, at different heights/price levels, do not open another buy trade on the higher blue arrow. As the movement in this upwards direction will soon stop.

The same applies for a Sell Trade with 2 pink arrows appearing at different height/price levels.

E.g If you have 2 pink arrows appearing at the peak of a curve next to each other (around the same price level), make sure to enter into a sell trade.

The same applies for a Buy Trade, when you have 2 blue arrows next to each other at the bottom of the curve, initiate a Buy Trade.

Thank you .





