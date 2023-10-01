Moving Autumn MT4
- Experts
- Mr Fares Mohammad Alabdali
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
Easy and simple, Moving Autumn MT4.
Recommendations:
You're the boss, watch, smile.
- Currency pair: GBPUSD ,EURUSD ,XAUUSD.
- Use Currency : One .
- Timeframe: H4
- Minimum lots: 0.15
- Platform: MetaTrader 4
- Profit : 250 -200
- Minimum deposit : $1000
- IMPORTANT: It is very impoportant to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !
- VPS recommended
Committed to Continuous Improvement:
We are dedicated to continually optimizing and enhancing our to provide you with the best possible trading experience. By choosing our expert advisor, you are investing in a product backed by specialized research and development.