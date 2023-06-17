Dear Traders here is my another tool called the "Sell Index".

My goal is to come up with different tools to help you trade successfully. No matter the strategy and trading style you use but what matters most at the end is "making money out of the market". Go with a strategy that works for you and it should be the one you find easy to use.

The philosophy behind this tool is "Focus only on sell signals" meaning that if the market is currently bearish why should you focus on buy signals?. Sometime you need to choose between being a "Selling trader" or a "Buying trader". With this tool you opt to be a selling trader who his/her primary strategy is to only approach a market as a Seller. Though your primary trading approach will be selling but still there are moments you may decide to go against the selling stance and choose to act as a buyer if the conditions are non favorable to you.

If you want to be a Seller in the market then the Key to succeed is You Sell when the security is just beginning to fall in value and then hold the trade.

This indicator is designed to give you a new trading discipline and mindset.





The design of this tool

You will only see red arrows as sell signals.

You will see the red and pale blue moving averages.

Trading signals

If the pale blue line is above the red line we call it a bullish trend.

If the pale blue line is below the red line we call it a bearish trend.

We want to utilize the bearish trend with this tool.

Though at sometime we may want to act as buyers when conditions are non favorable.

How to open trades. We open sell trades when the trend is bearish and the signal appears near resistance zone.

At sometime we open buy trades against the red arrows when the trend is bullish and we get sell signals near the moving averages.

I have attached the screenshots for more elaborations.

Recommended Pairs.

Mostly any pair that is currently down trending.

Recommended Markets.

All markets are recommended.





Disclaimer: Make sure you master the tool. Trading is very risky and you should be carefully not to lose your capital. No 100% guaranteed winning signals. Invest responsibly.





Final word: Thank you for considering my tools and I wish you all the best. Incase of any technical issues be free to private message me and I will help.











































