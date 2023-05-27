Urgent reminder> Only 13 copies remaining for the price to double on all renting options. Get your copy Today!





Dear Traders, I am always working to come up with tools that may help you to become a better trader and investor. Due to my experience in trading and market analysis and trading software design and development, I am glad to introduce to you my other tool called "Amazing Entries Indicator". The Indicator is

designed in a way that it combines different strategy to provide great entry signals. This is a tool for both newbies and Advanced traders who wants to make a difference in their trading business. This tool can be used as a stand alone tool because of the many strategies involved.

If you are still learning to trade this is a good tool to start with to help you skip the hard and difficult way of learning to trade profitably. In deed this tool will help you to shorten your success journey by making you focus and sticking only to the most important techniques and strategies of forex and stock trading.

#Due to word limit on this space I have attached numbered screen shots that will explain to you step by step and in detail about the functionalities of this tool.

Take time to study them and master the functionality of this tool.

You may check the guide here or you may continue reading the descriptions.

The indicators signal consists of different indicators concepts including,

MACD CONCEPTS

OSCILLATORS CONCEPTS

PRICE CHENNEL CONCEPTS

TREND FOLLOWING CONCEPTS

CCI CONCEPTS

OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD CONCEPTS

MARKET REVERSAL POINT CONCEPTS

SIGNALS OF THE INDICATOR

The indicator consists of multiple signal strategies to help you scan the market for very powerful entry and exit points. You will find, The blue arrows for buy signals The Red arrows for sell signals The 10buy signals The 50buy signals The 50sell signals The 80 sell signals The orange bearish cloud The pale blue bullish cloud The 50 level bullish line The 50 level bearish line The purple zero line1 The Orange zero line2 The pale blue bullish channel The Orange bearish channel All these 14 signals and strategies are all integrated to make sure you get reliable entry and exit signals and better results. I recommend you check the screenshots for more descriptions and visuals. Input Section

There is no much to do with inputs. You can only change colors but not the combination of the signals due to the reson that they depend on each other and therefore making this tool a stand alone tool. Timeframes

The indicator is good for all timeframes. Markets

The indicator works for all markets including forex, stock, cryptos and binary pairs

How To Make Money with this tool

This is very simple and it shouldn't be difficult. Here is how we do it. For Buy trades. If the tool shows us that we are in an uptrend and the price channel is bullish plus we get a bullish entry signal near the lower bullish channel line, we enter a buy trade and hold for some hours or days and collect our profit when the price reaches near the upper channel. The stop loss can go below the zero level lines 1 and 2 that will be acting as support at that time.

For Sell Trades If the tool shows us that we are in a downtrend and the price channel is bearish plus we get a bearish entry signal near the upper bearish channel line, we enter a sell trade and hold for some hours or days and collect our profit when the price reaches near the lower channel. The stop loss can go above the bearish channel upper band or the 1st zero level line.

Discalimer>Trading comes with high risk therefore make sure you trade wisely and responsibly. There is no 100% winning entries and the profitability of the signals will depend on your understanding of the tool and your ability to spot those perfect entries. Therefore take time to study the tool and have better results. I hope this tool will add most valued skills and confidence to your trading journey. I wish you all the best.

Last word I will be glad to help incase of any help be free to private message me and I will try to reply shortly.

