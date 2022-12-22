OFFER! OFFER! NEXT Price Will be 650$ and the rental option will be removed after this. Don't miss the current price offer before it is too late.

Dear Traders I am so glad to introduce my Super Powers Indicator.

The purpose of this trading tool is to help serious traders who want to make trading one of their main source of income.

I know trading is not an easy task but if you have the right tools, knowledge and motivation to trade then you are ready to go in this industry. My role is to help you and other traders like me get an edge over the market by presenting them with tools and knowledge that may add value to their trading journey.

THIS IS WHAT THE INDICATOR WILL DO FOR YOU

It will show show you the direction of the trend. (The two double red or blue lines). Double blue line at the top for bullish trend and double red lines at the bottom for bearish trend. It will show you whether are bulls or bears are controlling the market at the current time. (The green and red colors on the signal line). Green is for bulls and red for bears in control of the market. It will show you when the exchange (Xchange) of powers is occurring or happening between the bulls and bears. You will notice this when you see a signal line turning and staying yellow. This can be exploited to notice the trend reversal and continuations. The indicator will tell you whether the market is oversold or overbought. The yellow cross sign is for overbought and the blue cross sign is for over sold.





Sound and notifications

The indicator will send both audible alert and terminal pop-ups





HOW YOU MAY USE THIS INDICATOR.

This indicator that I can say it may be sued as a stand alone indicator to help someone do the following.

1. Understand the direction of the trend.

2. Understand where the pair is in overbought or oversold state. (For overbought you will see a yellow cross or stop sign and for oversold you will see a blue cross or stop sign)

3. Understand whether the trend is in choppiness or ranging mode. (For choppy market you will see the signal line changing colors many times in a short time)

4. To know exactly where the market will reverse to the other direction or change of trends.

5. For bullish trend you will see two parallel blue lines. In bullish trend it is recommended to look only for buying opportunities. Though you may also take sell trades if you like.

6. For bearish trend you will see two parallel red lines. In bearish or down trend it is recommended to look only for selling opportunities. Though you may also take buy trades if you like.

7. For stop loss and take profit you may decide where to put your SL but you may Take profit after you see the opposite signal coming in.

8. You can use this tool to scalp the market, to swing trade, to trade reversals and pullback, to trade with the trend, to trade the market in all conditions!

For more instructions and detailed information on how to trade with this tool you may check and read the details on the screenshot section (THIS IS A MUST!)





TIMEFRAMES, PAIRS AND MARKETS.

The indicator can be used for all timeframes, pairs and markets.





Improvements

We have solved the issue of all blue and red trend lines showing on top of signal line.

We have added audible signal alerts and terminal push notifications.





COMBINING WITH OTHER TOOLS

This indicator can also be used in combination with my other tools like The Day Traders Master Board. etc You may use the Day Traders Master Board lines to decide your TP and SL.





DISCLAIMER

Be aware that there is no indicator that is hundred percent correct and profitable. Therefore you should not expect unreasonable gains with my tools and not every signal will result to gain some may and some may not. Therefore trading decisions completely relies on you and you are responsible for the gains and losses that you may incur from using this tool. Take time to learn trading with my tools and use them only when you think you have mastered them or it. Use proper money management strategies and don't try to gamble with my tools. That is not logical and unacceptable.





LAST WORD

If you think you need more knowledge of how to use my tools you are welcome to write me in private message and I will answer you.

Otherwise I wish you all the best and thank you for considering my tool(s).