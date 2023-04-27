Forex Sniper Entries Indicator

Dear Traders I am so glad to introduce to you my other tool called the Forex Sniper Entries Indicator.

This tool is designed to help serious traders and investors capture big moves in the currency price movements.

The philosophy behind this tool is all about winning big and riding the price movement from its beginning until the maximum point.

We want to capture those big moves in both down and up markets as much as possible so as to maximize our gains and grow our trading account balances. 


How is this tool designed?

The design is very clean, clear and simple to use. No hours of analyzing the charts. The indicator will do the math for you and only send you entry signals for you to make trading decisions and insights.

The signals on this tool will be displayed as blue and red arrow. Blue arrows for buy signals and red arrows for sell signals.

Repainting Issues

100% No repainting arrows or signals.

Notifications

There will be a sound alerts when signals appear and there will be a push notification for mobile terminals. Also the signals will be sent to email


Timeframe

The signals are working on all timeframes from 1minute to monthly timeframe.


Markets

This indicator is designed to work on any kind of market starting with Forex, Stock, and crypto markets.


Disclaimer 

There is no 100% guaranteed winning signals therefore invest wisely and invest only the money you can afford to lose.

Take your time to study the tool and then use it wisely. Otherwise, thank you for considering my tools.


Last word

In case you need more help be free to private message me and I will be happy to help you. Thank you and I wish you all the best!

