Market Vortex

Market Vortex.mq4 is a powerful arrow indicator designed to accurately identify reversal points and trend continuations. Built on a smoothed oscillator and adaptive moving averages, it helps traders quickly find market entry and exit points without complex calculations.

🔹 Key Features:

✅ Clear arrow signals: The indicator displays Buy/Sell arrows directly on the chart.

✅ Real-time operation: Signals are generated without delays or repainting.

✅ Adaptive calculation: The indicator uses a double EMA smoothing method, filtering out noise and showing the true direction of movement.

✅ Built-in tooltips: The indicator displays comments on the current trend and swap values ​​(LONG/SHORT), making it convenient to choose a trade direction.

✅ Versatility: Suitable for any currency pairs, timeframes, and trading styles (scalping, medium-term trading, intraday strategies).

⚙️ Parameters:

Period — the moving average period for calculation. The higher the value, the smoother the signals.

ShiftForBars — shift by bars for more precise adjustments.

📊 How does Market Vortex work?

The indicator analyzes the EMA based on the closing price.

Compares consecutive values ​​of the smoothed oscillator.

When the direction changes, it forms an arrow:

🔵 Blue arrow — buy signal.

🔴 Red arrow — sell signal.

In real-time mode, you also receive a commentary on the current trend: BUY TREND or SELL TREND.

💡 Benefits for traders:

Eliminates emotional errors – decisions are made based on a clear signal.

Increases entry accuracy – the arrow appears precisely at the moment of a reversal.

Saves time – no need to constantly monitor the chart.

Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.
Plus de l'auteur
Dual Momentum
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicateurs
Dual Momentum is a modern arrow indicator for MetaTrader 4, created specifically for the accurate detection of market reversals and strong impulse movements. The indicator is based on a combination of two powerful oscillators – Williams %R and RSI, which allows you to filter noise and generate more reliable signals. Thanks to this, Dual Momentum indicates only key entry points when the probability of a successful trade is highest. Key advantages: No redrawing – signals remain on the cha
Trend Pulse One
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicateurs
Trend Pulse One is a new generation indicator based on an improved version of Parabolic SAR, supplemented with arrow signals. Its purpose is to simplify the process of trend analysis and provide the trader with clear, visually understandable entry and exit points. The main difference from the standard SAR is that Trend Pulse supplements the SAR lines with arrows that signal a change in trend direction. This makes the indicator convenient for visual analysis and application in real trading.
Oracle flow
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicateurs
Purpose of the indicator Oracle Flow – is designed to search for entry points into the BUY/SELL market based on a combination of several technical indicators and filters. The indicator displays arrows on the chart, signaling possible reversals or continuation of the trend, and, if necessary, accompanies them with sound/text notifications (Alerts). ️ The main elements used: Moving averages (EMA) – two periods are used: Faster and Slower. With their help, intersections are recorded, confir
