#define GRAPH_WIDTH 750

#define GRAPH_HEIGHT 350



#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>



CGraphic ExtGraph;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

vector delta=vector::Full(34,2*M_PI/100);

delta[0]=-1;

//--- prends 34 valeurs de -1 à 2 pi avec un pas de delta

vector X=delta.CumSum();

//--- calcule la valeur tangente de l'arc hyperbolique pour chaque valeur du vecteur X

vector Y=MathArctanh(X);



//--- transfére les valeurs calculées des vecteurs dans les tableaux

double x_array[],y_array[];

X.Swap(x_array);

Y.Swap(y_array);



//--- dessine un graphique des valeurs vectorielles calculées

CurvePlot(x_array,y_array,clrDodgerBlue);



//--- attend l'appui sur les touches Escape ou PgDn pour supprimer le graphique (prendre une capture d'écran) et quitter

while(!IsStopped())

{

if(StopKeyPressed())

break;

Sleep(16);

}



//--- nettoyage

ExtGraph.Destroy();

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| si appui sur ESC, retourne 'vrai' |

//| Si appui sur PgDn, prends une capture d'écran et retourne 'true' |

//| Sinon, retourne 'false' |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool StopKeyPressed()

{

//--- si ESC est enfoncé, renvoie 'true'

if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)!=0)

return(true);

//--- si PgDn est enfoncé et qu'une capture d'écran graphique est prise avec succès, renvoie 'true'

if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_PAGEDOWN)!=0 && MakeAndSaveScreenshot(MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)+"_Screenshot"))

return(true);

//--- retourne 'false'

return(false);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Crée un objet graphique et dessine une courbe |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void CurvePlot(double &x_array[], double &y_array[], const color colour)

{

ExtGraph.Create(ChartID(), "Graphic", 0, 0, 0, GRAPH_WIDTH, GRAPH_HEIGHT);

ExtGraph.CurveAdd(x_array, y_array, ColorToARGB(colour), CURVE_LINES);

ExtGraph.IndentUp(30);

ExtGraph.CurvePlotAll();

string text1="Press ESC to delete the graph and stop the script, or";

string text2="Press PgDn to create a screen, delete the graph and stop the script";

ExtGraph.TextAdd(54, 9, text1, ColorToARGB(clrBlack));

ExtGraph.TextAdd(54,21, text2, ColorToARGB(clrBlack));

ExtGraph.Update();

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Prend une capture d'écran et l'enregistre dans un fichier |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool MakeAndSaveScreenshot(const string file_name)

{

string file_names[];

ResetLastError();

int selected=FileSelectDialog("Save Picture", NULL, "All files (*.*)|*.*", FSD_WRITE_FILE, file_names, file_name+".png");

if(selected<1)

{

if(selected<0)

PrintFormat("%s: FileSelectDialog() function returned error %d", __FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return false;

}



bool res=false;

if(ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW,false))

res=ChartScreenShot(0, file_names[0], GRAPH_WIDTH, GRAPH_HEIGHT);

ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW,true);

return(res);

}