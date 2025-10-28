SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / AIZero Mode2 Quantum
Nguyen Hai Yen

AIZero Mode2 Quantum

Nguyen Hai Yen
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
11 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 158%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
370
Transacciones Rentables:
218 (58.91%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
152 (41.08%)
Mejor transacción:
312.71 USD
Peor transacción:
-16.16 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
3 120.34 USD (242 956 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-632.80 USD (51 251 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
13 (69.60 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
860.74 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.17
Actividad comercial:
19.87%
Carga máxima del depósito:
13.46%
Último trade:
6 horas
Trades a la semana:
41
Tiempo medio de espera:
5 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
31.93
Transacciones Largas:
180 (48.65%)
Transacciones Cortas:
190 (51.35%)
Factor de Beneficio:
4.93
Beneficio Esperado:
6.72 USD
Beneficio medio:
14.31 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-4.16 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
8 (-76.11 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-77.90 USD (6)
Crecimiento al mes:
9.48%
Trading algorítmico:
98%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
77.90 USD (1.98%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
3.05% (76.11 USD)
De fondos:
4.60% (180.76 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 370
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 2.5K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 192K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +312.71 USD
Peor transacción: -16 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 6
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +69.60 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -76.11 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-Live26" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Exness-Real3
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.12 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.22 × 155
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.26 × 109
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.93 × 1605
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.97 × 606
FPMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
1.19 × 139
SaracenInc-Live
1.50 × 109
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.64 × 102
RoboForex-ECN
1.66 × 79
Exness-Real9
1.89 × 226
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.94 × 31
Exness-Real29
2.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
2.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
2.00 × 8
Exness-Real6
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live16
2.42 × 55
Exness-Real20
2.54 × 521
BoldPrime2-Live
2.65 × 246
otros 26...
The signal is fully managed by a system of AIZero

AIZERO is an Assistant chat bot, advisor and auto trading EA. It is the most advanced analytical AI!

It is integrated with analytical theories such as: Trend, Support and Resistance, Price Channels, Price Patterns, Japan Candles... and some candlestick patterns researched by us!

Refer to AIZero: https://babfx.com/2019/04/robot-co-van-tai-chinh-drzero

In addition, many other complex analysis tools are used inside our black box

if your capital is low you can open Cent account type to copy my signal

I Suggest copying the same ratio with my account!


2025.12.25 07:44
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.03 13:06
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 06:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.30 23:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.16 13:47
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.30 11:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.29 05:46
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.29 05:46
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.28 13:57
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.28 13:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.28 09:48
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 1 days. This comprises 14.29% of days out of the 7 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 09:48
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.28 09:48
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.28 09:48
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
