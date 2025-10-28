SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / AIZero Mode2 Quantum
Nguyen Hai Yen

AIZero Mode2 Quantum

Nguyen Hai Yen
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2025 156%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
360
Profit Trades:
212 (58.88%)
Loss Trades:
148 (41.11%)
Best trade:
312.71 USD
Worst trade:
-16.16 USD
Gross Profit:
3 079.96 USD (241 313 pips)
Gross Loss:
-624.77 USD (49 792 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (69.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
860.74 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
18.44%
Max deposit load:
13.46%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
37
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
31.52
Long Trades:
180 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
180 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
4.93
Expected Payoff:
6.82 USD
Average Profit:
14.53 USD
Average Loss:
-4.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-76.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-77.90 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
10.67%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
77.90 USD (1.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.05% (76.11 USD)
By Equity:
4.60% (180.76 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 360
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.5K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 191K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +312.71 USD
Worst trade: -16 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +69.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -76.11 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real3
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.12 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.22 × 155
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.26 × 109
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.93 × 1605
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.97 × 606
FPMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
1.19 × 139
SaracenInc-Live
1.50 × 109
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.64 × 102
RoboForex-ECN
1.66 × 79
Exness-Real9
1.89 × 226
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.94 × 31
Exness-Real29
2.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
2.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
2.00 × 8
Exness-Real6
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live16
2.42 × 55
Exness-Real20
2.54 × 521
BoldPrime2-Live
2.65 × 246
26 more...
The signal is fully managed by a system of AIZero

AIZERO is an Assistant chat bot, advisor and auto trading EA. It is the most advanced analytical AI!

It is integrated with analytical theories such as: Trend, Support and Resistance, Price Channels, Price Patterns, Japan Candles... and some candlestick patterns researched by us!

Refer to AIZero: https://babfx.com/2019/04/robot-co-van-tai-chinh-drzero

In addition, many other complex analysis tools are used inside our black box

if your capital is low you can open Cent account type to copy my signal

I Suggest copying the same ratio with my account!


No reviews
2025.12.03 13:06
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 06:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.30 23:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.16 13:47
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.30 11:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.29 05:46
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.29 05:46
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.28 13:57
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.28 13:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.28 09:48
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 1 days. This comprises 14.29% of days out of the 7 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 09:48
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.28 09:48
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.28 09:48
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
