Nguyen Hai Yen

AIZero Mode2 Quantum

Nguyen Hai Yen
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
0%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
3
Profit Trade:
3 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
312.71 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
841.13 USD (83 677 pips)
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
3 (841.13 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
841.13 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
4.54
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.54%
Ultimo trade:
3 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
5
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trade:
3 (100.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
280.38 USD
Profitto medio:
280.38 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescita mensile:
52.83%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 841
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 84K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +312.71 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +841.13 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live26" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-Real3
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.12 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.22 × 155
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.26 × 109
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.93 × 1605
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.97 × 606
FPMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
1.19 × 139
SaracenInc-Live
1.50 × 109
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.64 × 102
RoboForex-ECN
1.66 × 79
Exness-Real9
1.89 × 226
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.94 × 31
FusionMarkets-Live 2
2.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
2.00 × 8
Exness-Real6
2.00 × 1
Exness-Real29
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live16
2.42 × 55
Exness-Real20
2.54 × 521
BoldPrime2-Live
2.65 × 246
25 più
The signal is fully managed by a system of AIZero

AIZERO is an Assistant chat bot, advisor and auto trading EA. It is the most advanced analytical AI!

It is integrated with analytical theories such as: Trend, Support and Resistance, Price Channels, Japan Candles... and some other candlestick patterns researched by us!

Refer to AIZero: https://babfx.com/2019/04/robot-co-van-tai-chinh-drzero

In addition, many other complex analysis tools are used inside our black box

if your capital is low you can open Cent account type to copy my signal

I Suggest copying the same ratio with my account!


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.28 09:48
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 1 days. This comprises 14.29% of days out of the 7 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 09:48
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.28 09:48
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.28 09:48
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.