|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|841
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|84K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live26" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.12 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.22 × 155
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.26 × 109
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.93 × 1605
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.97 × 606
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real17
|1.19 × 139
|
SaracenInc-Live
|1.50 × 109
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.64 × 102
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.66 × 79
|
Exness-Real9
|1.89 × 226
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.94 × 31
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|2.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live08
|2.00 × 8
|
Exness-Real6
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real29
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|2.42 × 55
|
Exness-Real20
|2.54 × 521
|
BoldPrime2-Live
|2.65 × 246
The signal is fully managed by a system of AIZero
AIZERO is an Assistant chat bot, advisor and auto trading EA. It is the most advanced analytical AI!
It is integrated with analytical theories such as: Trend, Support and Resistance, Price Channels, Japan Candles... and some other candlestick patterns researched by us!
Refer to AIZero: https://babfx.com/2019/04/robot-co-van-tai-chinh-drzero
In addition, many other complex analysis tools are used inside our black box
if your capital is low you can open Cent account type to copy my signal
I Suggest copying the same ratio with my account!
