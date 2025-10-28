SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / AIZero Mode2 Quantum
Nguyen Hai Yen

AIZero Mode2 Quantum

Nguyen Hai Yen
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
11 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 35 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 158%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
370
Negociações com lucro:
218 (58.91%)
Negociações com perda:
152 (41.08%)
Melhor negociação:
312.71 USD
Pior negociação:
-16.16 USD
Lucro bruto:
3 120.34 USD (242 956 pips)
Perda bruta:
-632.80 USD (51 251 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
13 (69.60 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
860.74 USD (5)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.17
Atividade de negociação:
19.87%
Depósito máximo carregado:
13.46%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
41
Tempo médio de espera:
5 horas
Fator de recuperação:
31.93
Negociações longas:
180 (48.65%)
Negociações curtas:
190 (51.35%)
Fator de lucro:
4.93
Valor esperado:
6.72 USD
Lucro médio:
14.31 USD
Perda média:
-4.16 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
8 (-76.11 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-77.90 USD (6)
Crescimento mensal:
9.48%
Algotrading:
98%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
77.90 USD (1.98%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
3.05% (76.11 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
4.60% (180.76 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 370
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 2.5K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 192K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +312.71 USD
Pior negociação: -16 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 6
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +69.60 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -76.11 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-Live26" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Exness-Real3
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.12 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.22 × 155
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.26 × 109
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.93 × 1605
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.97 × 606
FPMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
1.19 × 139
SaracenInc-Live
1.50 × 109
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.64 × 102
RoboForex-ECN
1.66 × 79
Exness-Real9
1.89 × 226
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.94 × 31
Exness-Real29
2.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
2.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
2.00 × 8
Exness-Real6
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live16
2.42 × 55
Exness-Real20
2.54 × 521
BoldPrime2-Live
2.65 × 246
26 mais ...
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar

The signal is fully managed by a system of AIZero

AIZERO is an Assistant chat bot, advisor and auto trading EA. It is the most advanced analytical AI!

It is integrated with analytical theories such as: Trend, Support and Resistance, Price Channels, Price Patterns, Japan Candles... and some candlestick patterns researched by us!

Refer to AIZero: https://babfx.com/2019/04/robot-co-van-tai-chinh-drzero

In addition, many other complex analysis tools are used inside our black box

if your capital is low you can open Cent account type to copy my signal

I Suggest copying the same ratio with my account!


Sem comentários
2025.12.25 07:44
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.03 13:06
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 06:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.30 23:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.16 13:47
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.30 11:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.29 05:46
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.29 05:46
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.28 13:57
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.28 13:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.28 09:48
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 1 days. This comprises 14.29% of days out of the 7 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 09:48
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.28 09:48
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.28 09:48
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
AIZero Mode2 Quantum
35 USD por mês
158%
0
0
USD
4K
USD
11
98%
370
58%
20%
4.93
6.72
USD
5%
1:500
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 4 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.