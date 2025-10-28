SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / AIZero Mode2 Quantum
Nguyen Hai Yen

AIZero Mode2 Quantum

Nguyen Hai Yen
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
5 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 126%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
134
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
86 (64.17%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
48 (35.82%)
En iyi işlem:
312.71 USD
En kötü işlem:
-14.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
2 180.14 USD (197 772 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-176.75 USD (14 242 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
13 (69.60 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
860.74 USD (5)
Sharpe oranı:
0.24
Alım-satım etkinliği:
40.57%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
13.46%
En son işlem:
3 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
46
Ort. tutma süresi:
12 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
26.32
Alış işlemleri:
70 (52.24%)
Satış işlemleri:
64 (47.76%)
Kâr faktörü:
12.33
Beklenen getiri:
14.95 USD
Ortalama kâr:
25.35 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-3.68 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
8 (-76.11 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-76.11 USD (8)
Aylık büyüme:
126.38%
Algo alım-satım:
94%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
76.11 USD (3.05%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
3.05% (76.11 USD)
Varlığa göre:
1.14% (36.90 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 134
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 183K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +312.71 USD
En kötü işlem: -14 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 8
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +69.60 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -76.11 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live26" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-Real3
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.12 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.22 × 155
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.26 × 109
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.93 × 1605
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.97 × 606
FPMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
1.19 × 139
SaracenInc-Live
1.50 × 109
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.64 × 102
RoboForex-ECN
1.66 × 79
Exness-Real9
1.89 × 226
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.94 × 31
FusionMarkets-Live 2
2.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
2.00 × 8
Exness-Real6
2.00 × 1
Exness-Real29
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live16
2.42 × 55
Exness-Real20
2.54 × 521
BoldPrime2-Live
2.65 × 246
The signal is fully managed by a system of AIZero

AIZERO is an Assistant chat bot, advisor and auto trading EA. It is the most advanced analytical AI!

It is integrated with analytical theories such as: Trend, Support and Resistance, Price Channels, Japan Candles... and some other candlestick patterns researched by us!

Refer to AIZero: https://babfx.com/2019/04/robot-co-van-tai-chinh-drzero

In addition, many other complex analysis tools are used inside our black box

if your capital is low you can open Cent account type to copy my signal

I Suggest copying the same ratio with my account!


İnceleme yok
2025.11.16 13:47
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.30 11:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.29 05:46
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.29 05:46
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.28 13:57
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.28 13:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.28 09:48
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 1 days. This comprises 14.29% of days out of the 7 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 09:48
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.28 09:48
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.28 09:48
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.