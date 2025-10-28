シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / AIZero Mode2 Quantum
Nguyen Hai Yen

AIZero Mode2 Quantum

Nguyen Hai Yen
レビュー0件
信頼性
11週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  35  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 158%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
370
利益トレード:
218 (58.91%)
損失トレード:
152 (41.08%)
ベストトレード:
312.71 USD
最悪のトレード:
-16.16 USD
総利益:
3 120.34 USD (242 956 pips)
総損失:
-632.80 USD (51 251 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
13 (69.60 USD)
最大連続利益:
860.74 USD (5)
シャープレシオ:
0.17
取引アクティビティ:
19.87%
最大入金額:
13.46%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
41
平均保有時間:
5 時間
リカバリーファクター:
31.93
長いトレード:
180 (48.65%)
短いトレード:
190 (51.35%)
プロフィットファクター:
4.93
期待されたペイオフ:
6.72 USD
平均利益:
14.31 USD
平均損失:
-4.16 USD
最大連続の負け:
8 (-76.11 USD)
最大連続損失:
-77.90 USD (6)
月間成長:
9.48%
アルゴリズム取引:
98%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
77.90 USD (1.98%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
3.05% (76.11 USD)
エクイティによる:
4.60% (180.76 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 370
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 2.5K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 192K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +312.71 USD
最悪のトレード: -16 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 5
最大連続の負け: 6
最大連続利益: +69.60 USD
最大連続損失: -76.11 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"ICMarketsSC-Live26"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Exness-Real3
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.12 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.22 × 155
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.26 × 109
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.93 × 1605
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.97 × 606
FPMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
1.19 × 139
SaracenInc-Live
1.50 × 109
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.64 × 102
RoboForex-ECN
1.66 × 79
Exness-Real9
1.89 × 226
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.94 × 31
Exness-Real29
2.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
2.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
2.00 × 8
Exness-Real6
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live16
2.42 × 55
Exness-Real20
2.54 × 521
BoldPrime2-Live
2.65 × 246
26 より多く...
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録

The signal is fully managed by a system of AIZero

AIZERO is an Assistant chat bot, advisor and auto trading EA. It is the most advanced analytical AI!

It is integrated with analytical theories such as: Trend, Support and Resistance, Price Channels, Price Patterns, Japan Candles... and some candlestick patterns researched by us!

Refer to AIZero: https://babfx.com/2019/04/robot-co-van-tai-chinh-drzero

In addition, many other complex analysis tools are used inside our black box

if your capital is low you can open Cent account type to copy my signal

I Suggest copying the same ratio with my account!


レビューなし
2025.12.25 07:44
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.03 13:06
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 06:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.30 23:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.16 13:47
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.30 11:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.29 05:46
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.29 05:46
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.28 13:57
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.28 13:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.28 09:48
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 1 days. This comprises 14.29% of days out of the 7 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 09:48
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.28 09:48
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.28 09:48
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
AIZero Mode2 Quantum
35 USD/月
158%
0
0
USD
4K
USD
11
98%
370
58%
20%
4.93
6.72
USD
5%
1:500
コピー

MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 4トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください