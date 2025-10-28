SignaleKategorien
Nguyen Hai Yen

AIZero Mode2 Quantum

Nguyen Hai Yen
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
11 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 35 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 159%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
375
Gewinntrades:
221 (58.93%)
Verlusttrades:
154 (41.07%)
Bester Trade:
312.71 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-16.16 USD
Bruttoprofit:
3 135.52 USD (243 773 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-636.68 USD (51 623 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
13 (69.60 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
860.74 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading-Aktivität:
19.87%
Max deposit load:
13.46%
Letzter Trade:
10 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
45
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
5 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
32.08
Long-Positionen:
180 (48.00%)
Short-Positionen:
195 (52.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
4.92
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
6.66 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
14.19 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-4.13 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
8 (-76.11 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-77.90 USD (6)
Wachstum pro Monat :
8.82%
Algo-Trading:
98%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
77.90 USD (1.98%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
3.05% (76.11 USD)
Kapital:
4.60% (180.76 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 375
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.5K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 192K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +312.71 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -16 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 5
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 6
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +69.60 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -76.11 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-Live26" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Exness-Real3
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.12 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.22 × 155
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.26 × 109
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.93 × 1605
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.97 × 606
FPMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
1.19 × 139
SaracenInc-Live
1.50 × 109
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.64 × 102
RoboForex-ECN
1.66 × 79
Exness-Real9
1.89 × 226
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.94 × 31
Exness-Real29
2.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
2.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
2.00 × 8
Exness-Real6
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live16
2.42 × 55
Exness-Real20
2.54 × 521
BoldPrime2-Live
2.65 × 246
noch 26 ...
The signal is fully managed by a system of AIZero

AIZERO is an Assistant chat bot, advisor and auto trading EA. It is the most advanced analytical AI!

It is integrated with analytical theories such as: Trend, Support and Resistance, Price Channels, Price Patterns, Japan Candles... and some candlestick patterns researched by us!

Refer to AIZero: https://babfx.com/2019/04/robot-co-van-tai-chinh-drzero

In addition, many other complex analysis tools are used inside our black box

if your capital is low you can open Cent account type to copy my signal

I Suggest copying the same ratio with my account!


Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.