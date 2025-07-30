CotizacionesSecciones
ECL: Ecolab Inc

265.48 USD 1.47 (0.56%)
Sector: Materias Primas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de ECL de hoy ha cambiado un 0.56%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 264.38, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 268.00.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Ecolab Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
264.38 268.00
Rango anual
221.62 286.04
Cierres anteriores
264.01
Open
265.59
Bid
265.48
Ask
265.78
Low
264.38
High
268.00
Volumen
2.784 K
Cambio diario
0.56%
Cambio mensual
-3.67%
Cambio a 6 meses
5.14%
Cambio anual
3.87%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B