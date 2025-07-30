Divisas / ECL
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
ECL: Ecolab Inc
265.48 USD 1.47 (0.56%)
Sector: Materias Primas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de ECL de hoy ha cambiado un 0.56%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 264.38, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 268.00.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Ecolab Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ECL News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on Ecolab stock, maintains $303 price target
- Ecolab stock price target raised to $310 from $307 at BMO Capital
- Here's Why You Should Retain Ecolab Stock in Your Portfolio Now
- Best Dividend Aristocrats For September 2025
- Raymond James initiates Ecolab stock with Market Perform rating
- Ecolab stock rating reiterated at Outperform by RBC ahead of investor day
- IYM: Materials Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:IYM)
- Ecolab stock reaches all-time high at 283.51 USD
- IFF Launches POWERFRESH ACE 2000 to Enhance Bread Sustainability
- Bill Gates Leans Heavily On Warren Buffett's Playbook, Pumps More Into Berkshire — 67% Of His Foundation's Portfolio Sits In Just These 3 Stocks - Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)
- Earnings call transcript: Engie Energia Chile’s Q2 2025 earnings beat expectations
- Industry Analysis: Specialty Chemicals - 20% Total Return Potential With Stepan (SCL)
- Ecolab stock price target raised to $315 from $310 at Jefferies on Ovivo deal
- Ecolab Expands High-Tech Water Business With $1.8 Billion Acquisition Of Ovivo Electronics Unit - Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)
- Ecolab stock hits all-time high at 274.27 USD
- Ovivo to sell electronics division to Ecolab for C$2.4 billion
- Ecolab to acquire Ovivo Electronics for $1.8 billion in water tech deal
- Ecolab Stock Cleans Up Its Relative Strength Rating
- Ecolab declares $0.65 quarterly dividend, payable in October
- Ecolab appoints former Expedia CFO Julie Whalen to board of directors
- International Flavors Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Dip Y/Y
- These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Ecolab After Q2 Results - Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)
- Mizuho raises Ecolab stock price target to $314 on steady growth outlook
Rango diario
264.38 268.00
Rango anual
221.62 286.04
- Cierres anteriores
- 264.01
- Open
- 265.59
- Bid
- 265.48
- Ask
- 265.78
- Low
- 264.38
- High
- 268.00
- Volumen
- 2.784 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.56%
- Cambio mensual
- -3.67%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 5.14%
- Cambio anual
- 3.87%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B