Currencies / ECL
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ECL: Ecolab Inc
270.70 USD 1.92 (0.70%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ECL exchange rate has changed by -0.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 270.61 and at a high of 273.73.
Follow Ecolab Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ECL News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on Ecolab stock, maintains $303 price target
- Ecolab stock price target raised to $310 from $307 at BMO Capital
- Here's Why You Should Retain Ecolab Stock in Your Portfolio Now
- Best Dividend Aristocrats For September 2025
- Raymond James initiates Ecolab stock with Market Perform rating
- Ecolab stock rating reiterated at Outperform by RBC ahead of investor day
- IYM: Materials Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:IYM)
- Ecolab stock reaches all-time high at 283.51 USD
- IFF Launches POWERFRESH ACE 2000 to Enhance Bread Sustainability
- Bill Gates Leans Heavily On Warren Buffett's Playbook, Pumps More Into Berkshire — 67% Of His Foundation's Portfolio Sits In Just These 3 Stocks - Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)
- Earnings call transcript: Engie Energia Chile’s Q2 2025 earnings beat expectations
- Industry Analysis: Specialty Chemicals - 20% Total Return Potential With Stepan (SCL)
- Ecolab stock price target raised to $315 from $310 at Jefferies on Ovivo deal
- Ecolab Expands High-Tech Water Business With $1.8 Billion Acquisition Of Ovivo Electronics Unit - Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)
- Ecolab stock hits all-time high at 274.27 USD
- Ovivo to sell electronics division to Ecolab for C$2.4 billion
- Ecolab to acquire Ovivo Electronics for $1.8 billion in water tech deal
- Ecolab Stock Cleans Up Its Relative Strength Rating
- Ecolab declares $0.65 quarterly dividend, payable in October
- Ecolab appoints former Expedia CFO Julie Whalen to board of directors
- International Flavors Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Dip Y/Y
- These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Ecolab After Q2 Results - Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)
- Mizuho raises Ecolab stock price target to $314 on steady growth outlook
Daily Range
270.61 273.73
Year Range
221.62 286.04
- Previous Close
- 272.62
- Open
- 272.54
- Bid
- 270.70
- Ask
- 271.00
- Low
- 270.61
- High
- 273.73
- Volume
- 1.786 K
- Daily Change
- -0.70%
- Month Change
- -1.77%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.20%
- Year Change
- 5.91%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%