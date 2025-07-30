QuotesSections
Currencies / ECL
Back to US Stock Market

ECL: Ecolab Inc

270.70 USD 1.92 (0.70%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ECL exchange rate has changed by -0.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 270.61 and at a high of 273.73.

Follow Ecolab Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ECL News

Daily Range
270.61 273.73
Year Range
221.62 286.04
Previous Close
272.62
Open
272.54
Bid
270.70
Ask
271.00
Low
270.61
High
273.73
Volume
1.786 K
Daily Change
-0.70%
Month Change
-1.77%
6 Months Change
7.20%
Year Change
5.91%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%