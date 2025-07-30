QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / ECL
Tornare a Azioni

ECL: Ecolab Inc

265.61 USD 0.94 (0.36%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ECL ha avuto una variazione del 0.36% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 263.89 e ad un massimo di 266.42.

Segui le dinamiche di Ecolab Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ECL News

Intervallo Giornaliero
263.89 266.42
Intervallo Annuale
221.62 286.04
Chiusura Precedente
264.67
Apertura
265.83
Bid
265.61
Ask
265.91
Minimo
263.89
Massimo
266.42
Volume
2.331 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.36%
Variazione Mensile
-3.62%
Variazione Semestrale
5.19%
Variazione Annuale
3.92%
20 settembre, sabato