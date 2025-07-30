Valute / ECL
ECL: Ecolab Inc
265.61 USD 0.94 (0.36%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ECL ha avuto una variazione del 0.36% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 263.89 e ad un massimo di 266.42.
Segui le dinamiche di Ecolab Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
263.89 266.42
Intervallo Annuale
221.62 286.04
- Chiusura Precedente
- 264.67
- Apertura
- 265.83
- Bid
- 265.61
- Ask
- 265.91
- Minimo
- 263.89
- Massimo
- 266.42
- Volume
- 2.331 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.36%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.62%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 5.19%
- Variazione Annuale
- 3.92%
20 settembre, sabato