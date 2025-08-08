Divisas / DHR
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
DHR: Danaher Corporation
192.89 USD 2.42 (1.27%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de DHR de hoy ha cambiado un 1.27%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 190.73, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 196.33.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Danaher Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DHR News
- Danaher's Life Sciences Segment Shrinks: What's the Path Forward?
- Hologic's Breast Health Rebound in Motion: How to Play the Stock Now?
- Danaher's Biotechnology Growth Picks Up: A Sign of More Upside?
- Danaher announces $0.32 quarterly dividend payable in October
- Tracking Dan Loeb’s Third Point Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSE:SPNT)
- Danaher Stock: Not All That Exciting (NYSE:DHR)
- Bio-Techne Stock Upgraded As Analyst Flags Attractive Entry Point - Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH)
- Danaher Gains From Business Strength Amid Persisting Headwinds
- Why Is Teladoc (TDOC) Up 4.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
- mRNA Biotechs Stocks: Long-Term Value Risks Abound
- Tracking Akre Capital Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:AKREX)
- Danaher (DHR) Up 6.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Tracking Al Gore's Generation Investment Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Danaher (DHR) Just Overtook the 200-Day Moving Average
- Waters stock remains Overweight at KeyBanc on post-merger potential
- AstroNova: A Textbook Case For Shareholder Activism (ALOT)
- Atal Capital Management Q2 2025 Letter
- Bruker Stock: Former Academia Customer Strength, Now Incredible Weakness (NASDAQ:BRKR)
- BNY Mellon Dynamic Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- iA Global Buys the Dip in Danaher's Stock Price
- UnitedHealth Stock (UNH) Tumbles 50% YTD; Here’s How to Buy the Dip Without the Risk - TipRanks.com
- CVS or DHR: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Hologic's Diagnostics Arm Set for Long-Term Upside: What's Behind It?
- Agilent: A Lean, Focused Play In Life Sciences Tools Amid Tariff Turbulence (NYSE:A)
Rango diario
190.73 196.33
Rango anual
171.00 279.41
- Cierres anteriores
- 190.47
- Open
- 191.27
- Bid
- 192.89
- Ask
- 193.19
- Low
- 190.73
- High
- 196.33
- Volumen
- 7.189 K
- Cambio diario
- 1.27%
- Cambio mensual
- -5.78%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -5.90%
- Cambio anual
- -30.44%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B