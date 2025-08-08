QuotesSections
Currencies / DHR
DHR: Danaher Corporation

190.44 USD 1.91 (1.01%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DHR exchange rate has changed by 1.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 187.76 and at a high of 190.71.

Daily Range
187.76 190.71
Year Range
171.00 279.41
Previous Close
188.53
Open
188.64
Bid
190.44
Ask
190.74
Low
187.76
High
190.71
Volume
1.966 K
Daily Change
1.01%
Month Change
-6.98%
6 Months Change
-7.10%
Year Change
-31.33%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%