Moedas / DHR
DHR: Danaher Corporation
192.89 USD 2.42 (1.27%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do DHR para hoje mudou para 1.27%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 190.73 e o mais alto foi 196.33.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Danaher Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
190.73 196.33
Faixa anual
171.00 279.41
- Fechamento anterior
- 190.47
- Open
- 191.27
- Bid
- 192.89
- Ask
- 193.19
- Low
- 190.73
- High
- 196.33
- Volume
- 7.184 K
- Mudança diária
- 1.27%
- Mudança mensal
- -5.78%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -5.90%
- Mudança anual
- -30.44%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh