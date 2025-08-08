Devises / DHR
DHR: Danaher Corporation
193.28 USD 1.94 (0.99%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de DHR a changé de -0.99% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 192.67 et à un maximum de 196.50.
Suivez la dynamique Danaher Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
192.67 196.50
Range Annuel
171.00 279.41
- Clôture Précédente
- 195.22
- Ouverture
- 196.11
- Bid
- 193.28
- Ask
- 193.58
- Plus Bas
- 192.67
- Plus Haut
- 196.50
- Volume
- 8.273 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.99%
- Changement Mensuel
- -5.59%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -5.71%
- Changement Annuel
- -30.30%
