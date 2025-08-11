QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / DHR
Tornare a Azioni

DHR: Danaher Corporation

191.23 USD 2.05 (1.06%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio DHR ha avuto una variazione del -1.06% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 190.42 e ad un massimo di 193.09.

Segui le dinamiche di Danaher Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DHR News

Intervallo Giornaliero
190.42 193.09
Intervallo Annuale
171.00 279.41
Chiusura Precedente
193.28
Apertura
192.29
Bid
191.23
Ask
191.53
Minimo
190.42
Massimo
193.09
Volume
2.192 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.06%
Variazione Mensile
-6.59%
Variazione Semestrale
-6.71%
Variazione Annuale
-31.04%
22 settembre, lunedì
13:45
USD
Discorso di Williams, Membro del FOMC
Agire
Fcst
Prev