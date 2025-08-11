Valute / DHR
DHR: Danaher Corporation
191.23 USD 2.05 (1.06%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DHR ha avuto una variazione del -1.06% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 190.42 e ad un massimo di 193.09.
Segui le dinamiche di Danaher Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DHR News
Intervallo Giornaliero
190.42 193.09
Intervallo Annuale
171.00 279.41
- Chiusura Precedente
- 193.28
- Apertura
- 192.29
- Bid
- 191.23
- Ask
- 191.53
- Minimo
- 190.42
- Massimo
- 193.09
- Volume
- 2.192 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.06%
- Variazione Mensile
- -6.59%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -6.71%
- Variazione Annuale
- -31.04%