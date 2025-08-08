Divisas / D
D: Dominion Energy Inc
59.63 USD 0.22 (0.37%)
Sector: Servicios Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de D de hoy ha cambiado un 0.37%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 59.45, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 59.97.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Dominion Energy Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
D News
Rango diario
59.45 59.97
Rango anual
48.07 62.45
- Cierres anteriores
- 59.41
- Open
- 59.67
- Bid
- 59.63
- Ask
- 59.93
- Low
- 59.45
- High
- 59.97
- Volumen
- 5.283 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.37%
- Cambio mensual
- 0.22%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 6.48%
- Cambio anual
- 3.56%
