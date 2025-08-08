Devises / D
D: Dominion Energy Inc
59.86 USD 0.11 (0.18%)
Secteur: Utilitaires Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de D a changé de 0.18% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 59.30 et à un maximum de 60.19.
Suivez la dynamique Dominion Energy Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
D Nouvelles
Range quotidien
59.30 60.19
Range Annuel
48.07 62.45
- Clôture Précédente
- 59.75
- Ouverture
- 59.91
- Bid
- 59.86
- Ask
- 60.16
- Plus Bas
- 59.30
- Plus Haut
- 60.19
- Volume
- 8.972 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.18%
- Changement Mensuel
- 0.61%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 6.89%
- Changement Annuel
- 3.96%
20 septembre, samedi