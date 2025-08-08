Valute / D
D: Dominion Energy Inc
59.86 USD 0.11 (0.18%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio D ha avuto una variazione del 0.18% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 59.30 e ad un massimo di 60.19.
Segui le dinamiche di Dominion Energy Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
59.30 60.19
Intervallo Annuale
48.07 62.45
- Chiusura Precedente
- 59.75
- Apertura
- 59.91
- Bid
- 59.86
- Ask
- 60.16
- Minimo
- 59.30
- Massimo
- 60.19
- Volume
- 8.972 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.18%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.61%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 6.89%
- Variazione Annuale
- 3.96%
20 settembre, sabato