D: Dominion Energy Inc

59.86 USD 0.11 (0.18%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio D ha avuto una variazione del 0.18% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 59.30 e ad un massimo di 60.19.

Segui le dinamiche di Dominion Energy Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
59.30 60.19
Intervallo Annuale
48.07 62.45
Chiusura Precedente
59.75
Apertura
59.91
Bid
59.86
Ask
60.16
Minimo
59.30
Massimo
60.19
Volume
8.972 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.18%
Variazione Mensile
0.61%
Variazione Semestrale
6.89%
Variazione Annuale
3.96%
20 settembre, sabato