货币 / D
D: Dominion Energy Inc
59.41 USD 1.19 (1.96%)
版块: 公用事业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日D汇率已更改-1.96%。当日，交易品种以低点59.35和高点60.55进行交易。
关注Dominion Energy Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
D新闻
日范围
59.35 60.55
年范围
48.07 62.45
- 前一天收盘价
- 60.60
- 开盘价
- 60.48
- 卖价
- 59.41
- 买价
- 59.71
- 最低价
- 59.35
- 最高价
- 60.55
- 交易量
- 6.123 K
- 日变化
- -1.96%
- 月变化
- -0.15%
- 6个月变化
- 6.09%
- 年变化
- 3.18%
