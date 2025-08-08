Currencies / D
D: Dominion Energy Inc
60.15 USD 0.45 (0.74%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
D exchange rate has changed by -0.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 59.98 and at a high of 60.55.
Follow Dominion Energy Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
D News
Daily Range
59.98 60.55
Year Range
48.07 62.45
- Previous Close
- 60.60
- Open
- 60.48
- Bid
- 60.15
- Ask
- 60.45
- Low
- 59.98
- High
- 60.55
- Volume
- 2.381 K
- Daily Change
- -0.74%
- Month Change
- 1.09%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.41%
- Year Change
- 4.46%
