Währungen / D
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
D: Dominion Energy Inc
59.75 USD 0.12 (0.20%)
Sektor: Versorgungsunternehmen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von D hat sich für heute um 0.20% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 58.80 bis zu einem Hoch von 60.11 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Dominion Energy Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
D News
- Why Dominion Energy (D) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
- Dominion Stock And The 'War On Wind' (NYSE:D)
- Meet 16 Ideal “Safer” September Dividend Dogs Of The S&P500
- What's Going On With FuelCell Energy Stock Tuesday? - FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)
- Tracking Carl Icahn’s 13F Report – Q2 2025 Update (NASDAQ:IEP)
- How to Score 1,000% Returns Without Really Trying
- How Is Constellation Energy Accelerating Growth Through PPAs?
- OKLO's Fast Reactor Promise: Safe, Clean and Fuel Recycling
- Want AI Exposure Without the Hype? This Stock Is a No-Brainer Buy
- Can Vistra's Integrated Model Drive Sustainable Long-Term Growth?
- Dominion Energy Stock: Keeping A Buy Rating, But For New AI Reasons (NYSE:D)
- Why the AI Revolution Is Poised to Reshape Your Portfolio
- VST Stock Outperforms Industry in the Past Six Months: How to Play?
- Can NEE Stock's Diverse Generation Mix Boost Long-Term Growth Outlook?
- NextEra is Trading Above 50 & 200 Day SMA: Is it Time to Add the Stock?
- FUTY ETF: Utilities Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:FUTY)
- Market Enthusiasm Has Gone Nuclear: Sell Oklo (NYSE:OKLO)
- Dominion Energy stock reaches 52-week high at 62.27 USD
- VPU: Understanding The Structure And Suitability Of This Utility ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)
- BNY Mellon Global Equity Income Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- How Should You Play Constellation Energy Stock Post Q2 Earnings Beat?
- Nuclear Stocks Shine as Demand for Zero-Carbon Energy Accelerates
- 10 Reasons to Buy and Hold This High-Yield Energy Stock Forever
- Can NextEra Energy Grow Through Transmission & Distribution Expansion?
Tagesspanne
58.80 60.11
Jahresspanne
48.07 62.45
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 59.63
- Eröffnung
- 59.09
- Bid
- 59.75
- Ask
- 60.05
- Tief
- 58.80
- Hoch
- 60.11
- Volumen
- 7.519 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.20%
- Monatsänderung
- 0.42%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 6.70%
- Jahresänderung
- 3.77%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K