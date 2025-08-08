KurseKategorien
D: Dominion Energy Inc

59.75 USD 0.12 (0.20%)
Sektor: Versorgungsunternehmen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von D hat sich für heute um 0.20% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 58.80 bis zu einem Hoch von 60.11 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Dominion Energy Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
58.80 60.11
Jahresspanne
48.07 62.45
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
59.63
Eröffnung
59.09
Bid
59.75
Ask
60.05
Tief
58.80
Hoch
60.11
Volumen
7.519 K
Tagesänderung
0.20%
Monatsänderung
0.42%
6-Monatsänderung
6.70%
Jahresänderung
3.77%
