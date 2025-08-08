Moedas / D
D: Dominion Energy Inc
59.63 USD 0.22 (0.37%)
Setor: Serviços públicos Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do D para hoje mudou para 0.37%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 59.45 e o mais alto foi 59.97.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Dominion Energy Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
D Notícias
Faixa diária
59.45 59.97
Faixa anual
48.07 62.45
- Fechamento anterior
- 59.41
- Open
- 59.67
- Bid
- 59.63
- Ask
- 59.93
- Low
- 59.45
- High
- 59.97
- Volume
- 6.209 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.37%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.22%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 6.48%
- Mudança anual
- 3.56%
