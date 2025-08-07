CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / ATO
Volver a Acciones

ATO: Atmos Energy Corporation

163.47 USD 0.26 (0.16%)
Sector: Servicios Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de ATO de hoy ha cambiado un 0.16%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 162.53, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 164.87.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Atmos Energy Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ATO News

Rango diario
162.53 164.87
Rango anual
136.12 168.86
Cierres anteriores
163.21
Open
163.76
Bid
163.47
Ask
163.77
Low
162.53
High
164.87
Volumen
2.405 K
Cambio diario
0.16%
Cambio mensual
-1.39%
Cambio a 6 meses
5.85%
Cambio anual
17.60%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B