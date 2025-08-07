QuotazioniSezioni
ATO: Atmos Energy Corporation

162.93 USD 0.44 (0.27%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ATO ha avuto una variazione del 0.27% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 161.45 e ad un massimo di 163.94.

Segui le dinamiche di Atmos Energy Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
161.45 163.94
Intervallo Annuale
136.12 168.86
Chiusura Precedente
162.49
Apertura
163.05
Bid
162.93
Ask
163.23
Minimo
161.45
Massimo
163.94
Volume
1.420 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.27%
Variazione Mensile
-1.72%
Variazione Semestrale
5.50%
Variazione Annuale
17.21%
20 settembre, sabato