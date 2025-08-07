Valute / ATO
ATO: Atmos Energy Corporation
162.93 USD 0.44 (0.27%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ATO ha avuto una variazione del 0.27% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 161.45 e ad un massimo di 163.94.
Segui le dinamiche di Atmos Energy Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
ATO News
Intervallo Giornaliero
161.45 163.94
Intervallo Annuale
136.12 168.86
- Chiusura Precedente
- 162.49
- Apertura
- 163.05
- Bid
- 162.93
- Ask
- 163.23
- Minimo
- 161.45
- Massimo
- 163.94
- Volume
- 1.420 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.27%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.72%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 5.50%
- Variazione Annuale
- 17.21%
20 settembre, sabato