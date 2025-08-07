Currencies / ATO
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ATO: Atmos Energy Corporation
164.99 USD 0.88 (0.53%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ATO exchange rate has changed by -0.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 164.47 and at a high of 165.75.
Follow Atmos Energy Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ATO News
- Is Atmos Energy (ATO) Stock Outpacing Its Utilities Peers This Year?
- Here Are Some Reasons to Add ONE Gas Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now
- Top Analyst Reports for Walmart, Alibaba & Shell
- Buy These 4 Low-Beta Utility Stocks to Navigate Market Volatility
- Investments and Increasing Customer Base Drive MDU Resources' Growth
- TELUS to Acquire Remaining TELUS Digital Shares in $539 Million Deal
- 5 Low-Beta Defensive Stocks to Bank on as Consumer Confidence Shrinks
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Best Dividend Aristocrats For September 2025
- Reasons to Include Sempra Energy Stock in Your Portfolio Now
- All You Need to Know About Atmos (ATO) Rating Upgrade to Buy
- Is Atmos Energy (ATO) Outperforming Other Utilities Stocks This Year?
- ATO or NWN: Which Utility Stock Is Better Positioned for Investors?
- NVIDIA, Dell Set To Report Earnings As Investors Focus On Core PCE Price Index
- Atmos Energy stock hits all-time high at 167.54 USD
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Top 2 Utilities Stocks You May Want To Dump In August - Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO), Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)
- Ladenburg Thalmann downgrades Atmos Energy stock on valuation concerns
- MDU Resources Q2 Earnings Lag, Revenues Rise Y/Y, EPS View Narrowed
- Earnings call transcript: Atmos Energy Q3 2025 earnings meet forecasts, stock surges 5%
- UGI or ATO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- UGI Q3 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Miss Estimates
- Southwest Gas Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Decrease Y/Y
- Atmos Energy Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
Daily Range
164.47 165.75
Year Range
136.12 168.86
- Previous Close
- 165.87
- Open
- 165.22
- Bid
- 164.99
- Ask
- 165.29
- Low
- 164.47
- High
- 165.75
- Volume
- 457
- Daily Change
- -0.53%
- Month Change
- -0.48%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.83%
- Year Change
- 18.69%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%