ATO: Atmos Energy Corporation

164.99 USD 0.88 (0.53%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ATO exchange rate has changed by -0.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 164.47 and at a high of 165.75.

Follow Atmos Energy Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
164.47 165.75
Year Range
136.12 168.86
Previous Close
165.87
Open
165.22
Bid
164.99
Ask
165.29
Low
164.47
High
165.75
Volume
457
Daily Change
-0.53%
Month Change
-0.48%
6 Months Change
6.83%
Year Change
18.69%
