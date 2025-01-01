DocumentaciónSecciones
GlobalVariableTemp

Intenta crear una nueva variable global. Si la variable no existe, el sistema creará una nueva variable global temporal.

bool  GlobalVariableTemp(
   string  name,      // nombre
   );

Parámetros

name

[in]  Nombre de la variable global temporal.

Valor devuelto

En caso de éxito la función devuelve true, de lo contrario devuelve false. Para obtener la información sobre el error hay que llamar a la función GetLastError().

Nota

Las variables globales temporales existen sólo durante el funcionamiento del terminal de cliente, después del cierre del terminal estas variables se eliminan automáticamente. Durante la ejecución de la operación GlobalVariablesFlush() las variables globales temporales no se guardan en el disco.

Una vez creada una variable global temporal, el acceso a ella y su modificación se realizan igual que a una variable global del terminal de cliente común.

 

Ejemplo:

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
 
#define   GV_NAME    "TestGlobalVariableTemp"
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
   double value=0;   // aquí recibiremos los valores de la variable global
   
//--- si aún no existe una variable global temporal de terminal de cliente, entonces:
//--- 1. o bien el programa aún no se ha iniciado,
//--- 2. o bien ha habido un reinicio del terminal con el programa ejecutándose
   if(!GlobalVariableCheck(GV_NAME))
     {
      //--- creamos una nueva variable global temporal para el terminal de cliente
      if(!GlobalVariableTemp(GV_NAME))
        {
         Print("GlobalVariableTemp() failed. Error "GetLastError());
         return;
        }
      //--- establecemos la fecha y hora actuales en la variable global
      if(!GlobalVariableSet(GV_NAME,(double)TimeCurrent()))
        {
         Print("GlobalVariableSet() failed. Error "GetLastError());
         return;
        }
 
      //--- obtenemos el valor de una variable global temporal y enviamos al registro la hora del primer inicio del programa o reinicio del terminal.
      if(!GlobalVariableGet(GV_NAME,value))
        {
         Print("GlobalVariableGet() failed. Error "GetLastError());
         return;
        }
      Print("First start or starting the program after rebooting the terminal at "TimeToString((datetime)value,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));
     }
   
//--- si ya se ha creado la variable global temporal de terminal de cliente, entonces se tratará de un reinicio del programa.
   else
     {
      //--- establecemos la fecha y hora actuales en la variable global
      if(!GlobalVariableSet(GV_NAME,(double)TimeCurrent()))
        {
         Print("GlobalVariableSet() failed. Error "GetLastError());
         return;
        }
 
      //--- obtenemos el valor de la variable global temporal y mostramos la hora de reinicio del programa en el registro
      if(!GlobalVariableGet(GV_NAME,value))
        {
         Print("GlobalVariableGet() failed. Error "GetLastError());
         return;
        }
      Print("Restarting the program at "TimeToString((datetime)valueTIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));
     }
 
   /*
  resultado en el primer inicio, o después de reiniciar el terminal:
   First start or starting the program after rebooting the terminal at 2024.11.29 15:03:18
   
  resultado de varios reinicios consecutivos del programa:
   Restarting the program at 2024.11.29 15:03:25
   Restarting the program at 2024.11.29 15:03:33
   Restarting the program at 2024.11.29 15:03:45
   */
  }