#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#define GV_NAME "TestGlobalVariableTemp"



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

double value=0; // aquí recibiremos los valores de la variable global



//--- si aún no existe una variable global temporal de terminal de cliente, entonces:

//--- 1. o bien el programa aún no se ha iniciado,

//--- 2. o bien ha habido un reinicio del terminal con el programa ejecutándose

if(!GlobalVariableCheck(GV_NAME))

{

//--- creamos una nueva variable global temporal para el terminal de cliente

if(!GlobalVariableTemp(GV_NAME))

{

Print("GlobalVariableTemp() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- establecemos la fecha y hora actuales en la variable global

if(!GlobalVariableSet(GV_NAME,(double)TimeCurrent()))

{

Print("GlobalVariableSet() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- obtenemos el valor de una variable global temporal y enviamos al registro la hora del primer inicio del programa o reinicio del terminal.

if(!GlobalVariableGet(GV_NAME,value))

{

Print("GlobalVariableGet() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}

Print("First start or starting the program after rebooting the terminal at ", TimeToString((datetime)value,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));

}



//--- si ya se ha creado la variable global temporal de terminal de cliente, entonces se tratará de un reinicio del programa.

else

{

//--- establecemos la fecha y hora actuales en la variable global

if(!GlobalVariableSet(GV_NAME,(double)TimeCurrent()))

{

Print("GlobalVariableSet() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- obtenemos el valor de la variable global temporal y mostramos la hora de reinicio del programa en el registro

if(!GlobalVariableGet(GV_NAME,value))

{

Print("GlobalVariableGet() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}

Print("Restarting the program at ", TimeToString((datetime)value, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));

}



/*

resultado en el primer inicio, o después de reiniciar el terminal:

First start or starting the program after rebooting the terminal at 2024.11.29 15:03:18



resultado de varios reinicios consecutivos del programa:

Restarting the program at 2024.11.29 15:03:25

Restarting the program at 2024.11.29 15:03:33

Restarting the program at 2024.11.29 15:03:45

*/

}