GlobalVariableName 

GlobalVariableName

Devuelve el nombre de una variable global según su número ordinal.

string  GlobalVariableName(
   int  index      // número en la lista de variables globales
   );

Parámetros

index

[in]  Número ordinal en la lista de variables globales. Tiene que ser más de o igual a 0 y menos de GlobalVariablesTotal() .

Valor devuelto

Nombre de una variable global según su número ordinal en la lista de variables globales. Para obtener la información sobre el error hay que llamar a la función GetLastError().

Nota

Las variables globales se guardan en el terminal de cliente durante 4 semanas desde el último acceso, luego se eliminan automáticamente.

 

Ejemplo:

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
 
#define   GV_NAME    "TestGlobalVariableSet"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- primero, creamos las variables globales
   for(int i=0i<21i++)
      GlobalVariableSet(GV_NAME+string(i),i);
//--- obtenemos el número de variables globales de terminal de cliente y mostramos sus nombres en un ciclo
   int total=GlobalVariablesTotal();
   for(int i=total-1i>=0i--)
     {
      string name=GlobalVariableName(i);
      if(GetLastError()!=0)
        {
         PrintFormat("Error %d occurred while getting global variable name at index %d"GetLastError(), i);
         ResetLastError();
         continue;
        }
      PrintFormat("GlobalVariableName(%02d) = \"%s\""iname);
     }
//--- ponemos orden
   GlobalVariablesDeleteAll(GV_NAME);
   /*
   resultado:
   GlobalVariableName(20) = "TestGlobalVariableSet9"
   GlobalVariableName(19) = "TestGlobalVariableSet8"
   GlobalVariableName(18) = "TestGlobalVariableSet7"
   GlobalVariableName(17) = "TestGlobalVariableSet6"
   GlobalVariableName(16) = "TestGlobalVariableSet5"
   GlobalVariableName(15) = "TestGlobalVariableSet4"
   GlobalVariableName(14) = "TestGlobalVariableSet3"
   GlobalVariableName(13) = "TestGlobalVariableSet20"
   GlobalVariableName(12) = "TestGlobalVariableSet2"
   GlobalVariableName(11) = "TestGlobalVariableSet19"
   GlobalVariableName(10) = "TestGlobalVariableSet18"
   GlobalVariableName(09) = "TestGlobalVariableSet17"
   GlobalVariableName(08) = "TestGlobalVariableSet16"
   GlobalVariableName(07) = "TestGlobalVariableSet15"
   GlobalVariableName(06) = "TestGlobalVariableSet14"
   GlobalVariableName(05) = "TestGlobalVariableSet13"
   GlobalVariableName(04) = "TestGlobalVariableSet12"
   GlobalVariableName(03) = "TestGlobalVariableSet11"
   GlobalVariableName(02) = "TestGlobalVariableSet10"
   GlobalVariableName(01) = "TestGlobalVariableSet1"
   GlobalVariableName(00) = "TestGlobalVariableSet0"
   */
  }