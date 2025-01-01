#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#define GV_NAME "TestGlobalVariableTemp"



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 脚本程序起始函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

double value=0; // we will receive the values of the global variable here



//--- 如果客户端还没有临时全局变量，则：

//--- 1. 要么程序尚未启动，

//--- 2. 或者在程序运行的情况下重新启动了终端

if(!GlobalVariableCheck(GV_NAME))

{

//--- 为客户端创建一个新的临时全局变量

if(!GlobalVariableTemp(GV_NAME))

{

Print("GlobalVariableTemp() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- 在全局变量中设置当前日期和时间

if(!GlobalVariableSet(GV_NAME,(double)TimeCurrent()))

{

Print("GlobalVariableSet() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- 获取临时全局变量的值，并在日志中显示第一次程序启动或终端重启的时间

if(!GlobalVariableGet(GV_NAME,value))

{

Print("GlobalVariableGet() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}

Print("First start or starting the program after rebooting the terminal at ", TimeToString((datetime)value,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));

}



//--- 如果客户端的临时全局变量已经创建，则这是程序重新启动

else

{

//--- 在全局变量中设置当前日期和时间

if(!GlobalVariableSet(GV_NAME,(double)TimeCurrent()))

{

Print("GlobalVariableSet() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- 获取临时全局变量的值，并在日志中打印程序重启时间

if(!GlobalVariableGet(GV_NAME,value))

{

Print("GlobalVariableGet() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}

Print("Restarting the program at ", TimeToString((datetime)value, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));

}



/*

在第一次启动期间或重新启动终端的结果：

First start or starting the program after rebooting the terminal at 2024.11.29 15:03:18



连续几次程序重启的结果：

Restarting the program at 2024.11.29 15:03:25

Restarting the program at 2024.11.29 15:03:33

Restarting the program at 2024.11.29 15:03:45

*/

}