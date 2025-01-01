文档部分
GlobalVariableTemp

函数试图建立暂时的全局变量，如果变量不存在，系统增设一个新的暂时全局变量。

bool  GlobalVariableTemp(
   string  name      // 全局变量名称
   );

参量

name

[in]  暂时全局变量名称。

返回值

如果成功，函数返回真值，否则是错误值，更多关于 错误的细节，调用 GetLastError()

注释

暂时的全局变量只在客户端运行时存在，在客户端停止工作时自动删除。执行GlobalVariablesFlush() 暂时全局变量时不编辑到磁盘里。

建立暂时全局变量以后，可以像 客户端全局变量一样访问并修改。

 

示例：

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
 
#define   GV_NAME    "TestGlobalVariableTemp"
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 脚本程序起始函数                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
   double value=0;   // we will receive the values of the global variable here
   
//--- 如果客户端还没有临时全局变量，则：
//--- 1. 要么程序尚未启动，
//--- 2. 或者在程序运行的情况下重新启动了终端
   if(!GlobalVariableCheck(GV_NAME))
     {
      //--- 为客户端创建一个新的临时全局变量
      if(!GlobalVariableTemp(GV_NAME))
        {
         Print("GlobalVariableTemp() failed. Error "GetLastError());
         return;
        }
      //--- 在全局变量中设置当前日期和时间
      if(!GlobalVariableSet(GV_NAME,(double)TimeCurrent()))
        {
         Print("GlobalVariableSet() failed. Error "GetLastError());
         return;
        }
 
      //--- 获取临时全局变量的值，并在日志中显示第一次程序启动或终端重启的时间
      if(!GlobalVariableGet(GV_NAME,value))
        {
         Print("GlobalVariableGet() failed. Error "GetLastError());
         return;
        }
      Print("First start or starting the program after rebooting the terminal at "TimeToString((datetime)value,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));
     }
   
//--- 如果客户端的临时全局变量已经创建，则这是程序重新启动
   else
     {
      //--- 在全局变量中设置当前日期和时间
      if(!GlobalVariableSet(GV_NAME,(double)TimeCurrent()))
        {
         Print("GlobalVariableSet() failed. Error "GetLastError());
         return;
        }
 
      //--- 获取临时全局变量的值，并在日志中打印程序重启时间
      if(!GlobalVariableGet(GV_NAME,value))
        {
         Print("GlobalVariableGet() failed. Error "GetLastError());
         return;
        }
      Print("Restarting the program at "TimeToString((datetime)valueTIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));
     }
 
   /*
  在第一次启动期间或重新启动终端的结果：
   First start or starting the program after rebooting the terminal at 2024.11.29 15:03:18
   
  连续几次程序重启的结果：
   Restarting the program at 2024.11.29 15:03:25
   Restarting the program at 2024.11.29 15:03:33
   Restarting the program at 2024.11.29 15:03:45
   */
  }