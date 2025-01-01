ドキュメントセクション
CalendarEventByCountry

指定された国コードでカレンダーで利用可能なすべてのイベントの説明の配列を取得します。

int  CalendarEventByCountry(
  string               country_code,    // 国コード名(ISO 3166-1 alpha-2)
  MqlCalendarEvent&    events[]         // 説明配列を受け取るための変数
  );

パラメータ

country_code

[in] 国コード名(ISO 3166-1 alpha-2)

events[]

[out] 指定された国の説明を受け取るためのMqlCalendarEvent型配列

戻り値

受け取られた説明の数。エラー情報を取得するためにはGetLastError()関数を呼び出します。可能なエラー:

  • 4001 – ERR_INTERNAL_ERROR(一般的なランタイムエラー)
  • 4004 – ERR_NOT_ENOUGH_MEMORY(メモリが操作完了に不充分)
  • 5401 – ERR_CALENDAR_TIMEOUT(リクエスト制限時間の超過)
  • ArrayResize()操作の実行エラー

例：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| スクリプトプログラム開始関数                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
 {
//--- EUの国コード(ISO 3166-1 Alpha-2)
  string EU_code="EU";
//--- EUイベントを取得する
  MqlCalendarEvent events[];
  int events_count=CalendarEventByCountry(EU_code,events);
//--- EUイベントを操作ログに表示する
  if(events_count>0)
    {
    PrintFormat("EU events: %d",events_count);
    ArrayPrint(events);
    }
//---
 }
/*
  結果:
  EU events: 56
            [id] [type]  [country_id] [unit] [importance] [multiplier] [digits] [event_code]                                    
  [ 0] 999010001      0          999      0            2            0        0 "ECB Non-monetary Policy Meeting"  
  [ 1] 999010002      0          999      0            2            0        0 "ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Account
  [ 2] 999010003      0          999      0            3            0        0 "ECB Monetary Policy Press Conferenc
  [ 3] 999010004      0          999      0            3            0        0 "ECB President Draghi Speech"      
  [ 4] 999010005      0          999      0            2            0        0 "ECB Vice President Constancio Speec
  [ 5] 999010006      1          999      1            3            0        2 "ECB Deposit Facility Rate Decision"
  [ 6] 999010007      1          999      1            3            0        2 "ECB Interest Rate Decision"        
  [ 7] 999010008      0          999      0            2            0        0 "ECB Economic Bulletin"            
  [ 8] 999010009      1          999      2            2            3        3 "ECB Targeted LTRO"                
  [ 9] 999010010      0          999      0            2            0        0 "ECB Executive Board Member Praet Sp
  [10] 999010011      0          999      0            2            0        0 "ECB Executive Board Member Mersch S  
  ...
 
*/

参照

