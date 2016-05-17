CodeBaseSecciones
Mouteki-Demark trend new - indicador para MetaTrader 4

Scriptor
Publicado:
Otro indicador Demark.

Parámetros de entrada:

extern int  showBars=200;      // if showBars= 0 so the indicator will be shown for all the chart
extern int  LevDP=2;           // Demar Pint Levels; 2 = central bar will be higher (lower) then 2 bars on the left side 
                                  and 2 bars on the right one.
extern int  qSteps=1;          // number of steps/ no more than 3
extern int  BackStep=0;        // number of staps back
extern int  startBar=0;        // ifstartBar=0 so we have recommendation for the current bar, if 1 - for possible next bar
extern bool TrendLine=true;    // false = no trend lines
extern bool HorizontLine=true; // true = break levels
extern bool ChannelLine=false; // true = channels which is parallel with trend lines 
extern bool TakeLines=true;    // true = take profit lines
extern bool Comments=true;     // true = comments
extern int  Trend=0;           // 1 = for UpTrendLines only, -1 = for DownTrendLines only, 0 = for all TrendLines

Mouteki-Demark trend new

