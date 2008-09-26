Demark的又一个指标。

输入参量:

extern int showBars = 200 ; // if showBars= 0 so the indicator will be shown for all the chart extern int LevDP = 2 ; // Demar Pint Levels; 2 = central bar will be higher (lower) then 2 bars on the left side and 2 bars on the right one. extern int qSteps = 1 ; // number of steps/ no more than 3 extern int BackStep = 0 ; // number of staps back extern int startBar = 0 ; // ifstartBar=0 so we have recommendation for the current bar, if 1 - for possible next bar extern bool TrendLine = true ; // false = no trend lines extern bool HorizontLine = true ; // true = break levels extern bool ChannelLine = false ; // true = channels which is parallel with trend lines extern bool TakeLines = true ; // true = take profit lines extern bool Comments = true ; // true = comments extern int Trend = 0 ; // 1 = for UpTrendLines only, -1 = for DownTrendLines only, 0 = for all TrendLines

Mouteki-Demark trend new

