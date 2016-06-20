無料でロボットをダウンロードする方法を見る
記事を気に入りましたか？MetaTrader 5ターミナルの中でそれを試してみてください。
Mouteki-Demark trend new - MetaTrader 4のためのインディケータ
- ビュー:
- 9277
- 評価:
-
- パブリッシュ済み:
このコードに基づいたロボットまたはインジケーターが必要なら、フリーランスでご注文ください フリーランスに移動
デマーカーのもう一つのバージョンです。
入力パラメータ：
extern int showBars=200; // if showBars= 0 so the indicator will be shown for all the chart extern int LevDP=2; // Demar Pint Levels; 2 = central bar will be higher (lower) then 2 bars on the left side and 2 bars on the right one. extern int qSteps=1; // number of steps/ no more than 3 extern int BackStep=0; // number of staps back extern int startBar=0; // ifstartBar=0 so we have recommendation for the current bar, if 1 - for possible next bar extern bool TrendLine=true; // false = no trend lines extern bool HorizontLine=true; // true = break levels extern bool ChannelLine=false; // true = channels which is parallel with trend lines extern bool TakeLines=true; // true = take profit lines extern bool Comments=true; // true = comments extern int Trend=0; // 1 = for UpTrendLines only, -1 = for DownTrendLines only, 0 = for all TrendLines
Mouteki-Demark trend new
MetaQuotes Ltdによって英語から翻訳されました。
元のコード: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8410
