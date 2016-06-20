コードベースセクション
無料でロボットをダウンロードする方法を見る
Telegram上で私たちを見つけてください。
私たちのファンページに参加してください
興味深いスクリプト？
それではリンクにそれを投稿してください。-
他の人にそれを評価してもらいます
記事を気に入りましたか？MetaTrader 5ターミナルの中でそれを試してみてください。
ポケットに対して
インディケータ

Mouteki-Demark trend new - MetaTrader 4のためのインディケータ

Scriptor | Japanese English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch Português
ビュー:
9277
評価:
(18)
パブリッシュ済み:
ZIPとしてダウンロード MetaEditorから直接ダウンロードする方法
MQL5フリーランス このコードに基づいたロボットまたはインジケーターが必要なら、フリーランスでご注文ください フリーランスに移動

デマーカーのもう一つのバージョンです。

入力パラメータ：

extern int  showBars=200;      // if showBars= 0 so the indicator will be shown for all the chart
extern int  LevDP=2;           // Demar Pint Levels; 2 = central bar will be higher (lower) then 2 bars on the left side 
                                  and 2 bars on the right one.
extern int  qSteps=1;          // number of steps/ no more than 3
extern int  BackStep=0;        // number of staps back
extern int  startBar=0;        // ifstartBar=0 so we have recommendation for the current bar, if 1 - for possible next bar
extern bool TrendLine=true;    // false = no trend lines
extern bool HorizontLine=true; // true = break levels
extern bool ChannelLine=false; // true = channels which is parallel with trend lines 
extern bool TakeLines=true;    // true = take profit lines
extern bool Comments=true;     // true = comments
extern int  Trend=0;           // 1 = for UpTrendLines only, -1 = for DownTrendLines only, 0 = for all TrendLines

Mouteki-Demark trend new

MetaQuotes Ltdによって英語から翻訳されました。
元のコード: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8410

Hi-Lo Hi-Lo

インディケータ Hi-Lo

TakeProfitMove TakeProfitMove

このスクリプトは、利確（TakeProfit）を相場から一定距離（Distance）離れます。

ZZ_All Quotings 0-0090 ZZ_All Quotings 0-0090

全ての通貨ペア、金属、指数、CFDなどのストリーをロードするために使用されるスクリプトです。また、ヒストリーにある「ホール」の管理を行います。

ZH_Global_Chart_Variable_Lib ZH_Global_Chart_Variable_Lib

グローバルグラフィック変数を処理するためのライブラリです。