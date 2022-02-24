- Growth
Trades:
1 705
Profit Trades:
1 351 (79.23%)
Loss Trades:
354 (20.76%)
Best trade:
926.98 USD
Worst trade:
-468.63 USD
Gross Profit:
22 009.47 USD (223 145 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 096.23 USD (189 296 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (29.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 685.93 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
98.49%
Max deposit load:
41.07%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
9.40
Long Trades:
918 (53.84%)
Short Trades:
787 (46.16%)
Profit Factor:
2.18
Expected Payoff:
6.99 USD
Average Profit:
16.29 USD
Average Loss:
-28.52 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-290.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 266.72 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
269.55 USD
Maximal:
1 266.72 USD (7.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.50% (1 266.72 USD)
By Equity:
65.72% (736.88 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSDmicro
|1701
|EURDKKmicro
|3
|EURUSDmicro
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDUSDmicro
|12K
|EURDKKmicro
|-10
|EURUSDmicro
|-2
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDUSDmicro
|35K
|EURDKKmicro
|-1.2K
|EURUSDmicro
|-231
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +926.98 USD
Worst trade: -469 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +29.21 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -290.66 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 39" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
