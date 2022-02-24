SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / NS lazyPRO 49110106
Wijanarko Putro Santoso

NS lazyPRO 49110106

Wijanarko Putro Santoso
0 reviews
Reliability
195 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2022 160%
XMGlobal-Real 39
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 705
Profit Trades:
1 351 (79.23%)
Loss Trades:
354 (20.76%)
Best trade:
926.98 USD
Worst trade:
-468.63 USD
Gross Profit:
22 009.47 USD (223 145 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 096.23 USD (189 296 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (29.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 685.93 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
98.49%
Max deposit load:
41.07%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
9.40
Long Trades:
918 (53.84%)
Short Trades:
787 (46.16%)
Profit Factor:
2.18
Expected Payoff:
6.99 USD
Average Profit:
16.29 USD
Average Loss:
-28.52 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-290.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 266.72 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
269.55 USD
Maximal:
1 266.72 USD (7.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.50% (1 266.72 USD)
By Equity:
65.72% (736.88 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDUSDmicro 1701
EURDKKmicro 3
EURUSDmicro 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSDmicro 12K
EURDKKmicro -10
EURUSDmicro -2
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSDmicro 35K
EURDKKmicro -1.2K
EURUSDmicro -231
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +926.98 USD
Worst trade: -469 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +29.21 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -290.66 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 39" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data


No reviews
2026.01.06 07:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.23 09:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 15:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.19 01:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.17 20:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.13 07:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.13 00:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.07 03:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.06 21:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.09 02:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.08 13:03
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.05 01:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.27 07:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.02.20 18:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.02.20 16:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.02.12 14:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.02.11 17:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.15 14:16
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.11 11:37
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.01.06 12:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
