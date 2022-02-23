SignalsSections
Wijanarko Putro Santoso

NS eP v3 49109488

Wijanarko Putro Santoso
0 reviews
Reliability
200 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2022 170%
XMGlobal-Real 39
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 759
Profit Trades:
1 285 (73.05%)
Loss Trades:
474 (26.95%)
Best trade:
518.00 USD
Worst trade:
-302.20 USD
Gross Profit:
7 165.86 USD (199 488 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 804.05 USD (197 114 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (11.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
888.47 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
58.63%
Max deposit load:
17.92%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
3.88
Long Trades:
799 (45.42%)
Short Trades:
960 (54.58%)
Profit Factor:
1.88
Expected Payoff:
1.91 USD
Average Profit:
5.58 USD
Average Loss:
-8.03 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-511.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-867.16 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
1.13%
Annual Forecast:
14.35%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
451.18 USD
Maximal:
867.16 USD (8.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.03% (238.38 USD)
By Equity:
34.77% (795.47 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSDmicro 1430
AUDUSDmicro 329
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDmicro 3K
AUDUSDmicro 334
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDmicro 3.7K
AUDUSDmicro -1.3K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +518.00 USD
Worst trade: -302 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +11.07 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -511.93 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 39" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data



No reviews
