- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 759
Profit Trades:
1 285 (73.05%)
Loss Trades:
474 (26.95%)
Best trade:
518.00 USD
Worst trade:
-302.20 USD
Gross Profit:
7 165.86 USD (199 488 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 804.05 USD (197 114 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (11.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
888.47 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
58.63%
Max deposit load:
17.92%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
3.88
Long Trades:
799 (45.42%)
Short Trades:
960 (54.58%)
Profit Factor:
1.88
Expected Payoff:
1.91 USD
Average Profit:
5.58 USD
Average Loss:
-8.03 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-511.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-867.16 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
1.13%
Annual Forecast:
14.35%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
451.18 USD
Maximal:
867.16 USD (8.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.03% (238.38 USD)
By Equity:
34.77% (795.47 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSDmicro
|1430
|AUDUSDmicro
|329
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSDmicro
|3K
|AUDUSDmicro
|334
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSDmicro
|3.7K
|AUDUSDmicro
|-1.3K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +518.00 USD
Worst trade: -302 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +11.07 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -511.93 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 39" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
IG : https://www.instagram.com/narko.santoso/
Free Channel NSFX : https://t.me/nsfxid
Our Site : https://nsfxlabs.com/
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
170%
0
0
USD
USD
2.6K
USD
USD
200
100%
1 759
73%
59%
1.88
1.91
USD
USD
35%
1:500