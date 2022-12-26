- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 454
Profit Trades:
1 121 (77.09%)
Loss Trades:
333 (22.90%)
Best trade:
161.55 USD
Worst trade:
-29.81 USD
Gross Profit:
2 220.16 USD (180 476 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 085.99 USD (161 207 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (13.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
196.32 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
96.91%
Max deposit load:
18.96%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
8.44
Long Trades:
740 (50.89%)
Short Trades:
714 (49.11%)
Profit Factor:
2.04
Expected Payoff:
0.78 USD
Average Profit:
1.98 USD
Average Loss:
-3.26 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-134.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-134.33 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
0.31%
Annual Forecast:
6.01%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.73 USD
Maximal:
134.33 USD (12.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.32% (127.66 USD)
By Equity:
55.35% (127.87 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSDc
|1414
|AUDCADc
|40
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDUSDc
|1.1K
|AUDCADc
|46
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDUSDc
|21K
|AUDCADc
|-1.5K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +161.55 USD
Worst trade: -30 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +13.34 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -134.33 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
273%
0
0
USD
USD
167
USD
USD
198
100%
1 454
77%
97%
2.04
0.78
USD
USD
55%
1:500